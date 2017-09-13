All Sections
    13/09/2017 15:53 BST

    Hurricane Irma: Chainsaw Toting Nun Chops Up Fallen Trees

    'There was a need, I had the means.'

    In the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma it’s all hands on deck as the cleanup efforts begin.

    And this chainsaw-toting nun was no exception.

    Sister Margaret Ann of Archbishop Coleman F Carroll High School, in southwest Miami, was spotted tearing through fallen trees by a passing off-duty police officer.

    Still dressed in her habit, the nun had rolled up her sleeves and revved up the tool, telling CNN: “There was a need, I had the means, so I wanted to help out.”

    The 30-year-old added: “We teach our students: Do what you can to help other people, don’t think of yourselves.”

    Sister Margaret was thanked officially by Miami Dade Police, which tweeted: “We are one community in Miami Dade County! Thank you Sister Margaret Ann for pitching in as we recover from Irma.” 

    Miami mayor Tomas Regalado had earlier told a news conference: “We have never experienced, not even with Hurricane Andrew, the amount of trees that are downed in the city.” Hurricane Andrew hit Florida in 1992.

