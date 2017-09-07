A pregnant British woman and her sister have not been heard from since Hurricane Irma barrelled through the tiny Caribbean island of Barbuda.

Afiya Frank, 27, is due to give birth in November and was set to fly to the UK next week because her child cannot be delivered at the local hospital.

Her sister Asha Frank, 29, last texted their family back in Suffolk and London at 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Afiya Frank (right) and her sister Asha (left), who is a former beauty queen

Afiya, Asha and their Barbudian father Mackenzie were on the island together, while their mother Claire Frank is in the UK with her sister Ruth Bolton.

Bolton told the Evening Standard she and her sister were “going out of their minds” with worry.

“The three of them were all in the house together and they had boarded up the property,” she said.

These are the first images from Barbuda after Hurricane #Irma's direct hit earlier today -- the strongest landfall in Atlantic history. pic.twitter.com/LTM2ql7SFf — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) September 7, 2017

“Since then we have not heard anything.”

Nearly every building on Barbuda was damaged when the hurricane’s core crossed almost directly over the island on Wednesday.

Around 60 per cent of its roughly 1,400 residents were left homeless, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne told the Associated Press.

He said roads and telecommunications systems were wrecked and recovery would take months, if not years. He added that a two-year-old child had been killed as a family tried to escape a damaged home during the storm.

Bolton has started an online appeal to raise £5,000 to get a satellite phone to the island to allow communication.