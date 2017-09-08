Hurricane Irma's Destruction Of British Virgin Islands Revealed In Devastating Images

Images of the devastating destruction wrought by Hurricane Irma are starting to trickle out of the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

Much of the British overseas territory is experiencing a communications blackout after power lines were severed, leaving a torturous wait for those desperate to hear from their friends and loved ones.

Pictures of the chaos caused by the storm show upturned boats and cars, roofs torn from homes, belongings strewn and pulverised roads.

Soph Stewart A former home lies in ruins in Tortola

Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson, who rode out the storm at his home on private Necker Island, which is part of the chain of 60 islands, said entire houses had disappeared and the area is “completely and utterly devastated.”

But while Branson has been able to communicate via satellite phone, much of the islands remain cut off and a state of emergency has been declared by Governor Gus Jaspert.

Describing himself as “truly heartbroken” Governor Jaspert said: “My thoughts and prayers are with each and every one of you. I would like to appeal to you to remain calm and to reassure you that we are doing all that we can to assist you.”

Jalon Manson A truck lies on its side, having been battered in the storm

UK foreign minister Alan Duncan said: “The British Virgin Islands were also not spared the hurricane’s full force. Our initial assessment is of severe damage and we expect that the islands will need extensive humanitarian assistance which we will of course provide.”

Soph Stewart, who is on the largest island of Tortola, said: “The level of destruction and damage is atrocious. We are not getting the media coverage we need to in order to receive enough aid. Most of the island is totally destroyed, hospitals are overrun and lots of people are still missing, without word for two days now.”

Soph Stewart A Virgin Gorda pier is reduced to matchwood by Hurricane Irma

Soph Stewart Houses lie in ruins across the island, which is the biggest in the chain

Hubert Haciski said: “People are running around and looking for food. There is a big list of people missing.

“Communication is at a minimum. Digicel/Flow are working on the connections. Seems like goverments are unable to communicate and every update is being very slow. “The island will run out of stock. People are concerned about Hurricane Jose. The BVI need help. There is currently no way in or out. Some parts are totally down and destroyed. Teams are not able to pass over the mountain.”

Hubert Haciski An overturned boat in Tortola

Hubert Haciski

Soph Stewart A stairway leading to empty space in Tortola

Soph Stewart A man surveys the devastation left by the storm

Owen Buggy, a photographer who lived in the BVI for three years, said: “Probably half the people I know haven’t been accounted for. It has a huge amount of expats in it. Everyone I’ve spoken to is really upset and confused.

“You only get snippets (of news) because any power keeps dropping out. But there are large areas where no one has heard from anyone, it’s a black out.

“I know people who have lost businesses, houses, boats, everything.

“Virgin Gorda has gone totally dark – that’s a big island and no one has heard anything from anyone.”

Soph Stewart Portions of road have been smashed to smithereens

Buggy is also scathing about the UK government’s response, describing it as “really poor.”

He added: “It was going to happen, the aid ships should have been on the way before it started, they should have landed satellite phones on the island in advance of this and had the ships and the support and the aid ready immediately.”

The UK government has faced withering criticism over its slow response. A military task force is now en route to the Caribbean to help tackle the disaster and HMS Ocean, the Royal Navy’s flagship, will lead a group of helicopters, marines and engineers dispatched to the region.

At least 14 people are known to have been killed in the hurricane so far, though that figure is certain to rise as relief efforts get underway.