Roosevelt Skerrit said in a Facebook post that he had received reports of “widespread devastation” and said that his own roof had been torn off.

Dominica has “lost all that money can buy”, the country’s prime minister has said after the nation was hit by Hurricane Maria.

He said: “My greatest fear for the morning is that we will wake to news of serious physical injury and possible deaths as a result of likely landslides triggered by persistent rains.

“So, far the winds have swept away the roofs of almost every person I have spoken to or otherwise made contact with. The roof to my own official residence was among the first to go and this apparently triggered an avalanche of torn away roofs in the city and the countryside.

“Come tomorrow morning we will hit the road, as soon as the all clear is given, in search of the injured and those trapped in the rubble.

“I am honestly not preoccupied with physical damage at this time, because it is devastating...indeed, mind boggling. My focus now is in rescuing the trapped and securing medical assistance for the injured.”

He also posted a number of Facebook statuses while the storm raged.