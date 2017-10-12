Gusts of up to 70mph and wet weather could batter Britain’s shores as Hurricane Ophelia crosses the Atlantic Ocean in the coming days, despite other parts of the country basking in the heatwave approaching from Spain this weekend. The tropical storm was named a hurricane overnight and the US National Hurricane Centre has warned it could strengthen over the coming days. The remnants of the hurricane is expected to reach the UK on Monday, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the Great Storm. The Met Office has warned that the unsettled weather could cause disruption.

#Ophelia has become the 10th consecutive Atlantic tropical storm to attain hurricane strength this season. Moving slowly SW of the Azores. pic.twitter.com/QcrDDwP0Uu — Met Office Storms (@metofficestorms) October 11, 2017

The west of the country will see the worst of the weather, with winds of between 60mph and 70mph forecast. Ophelia is the tenth consecutive Atlantic tropical story to attain hurricane strength this season, the Met Office said. It will coincide with the 30th anniversary of the Great Storm of 1987, which hit southern England overnight on October 15. The storm caused damage estimated at £1 billion and claimed 18 lives. The Met Office said that the Great Storm of October 15 and 16, 1987, was a “wake-up call” for weather service providers and helped to identify gaps in severe weather forecasting capability.

#30yearsago people were woken by the #greatstorm, How would we forecast and communicate about a similar weather event today? pic.twitter.com/SjS4CRVpwr — Met Office (@metoffice) October 11, 2017