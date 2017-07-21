Husband Stands To Kiss Wife For First Time After Car Accident And It'll Make You Cry

A video of a husband kissing his wife has warmed hearts around the world, with more than three million people viewing it on Instagram.

Navy SEAL Jonathan Grant was in a car accident in March that left him with a severe brain injury and caused him to fall into a coma.

Despite the odds, Jonathan regained full consciousness in May and recently managed to stand for the first time in months in order to give his wife, Laura Browning Grant, a kiss.

The beautiful moment was caught on camera and Laura, a Pilates instructor, later posted it online.