Husband Stands To Kiss Wife For First Time After Car Accident And It'll Make You Cry

A video of a husband kissing his wife has warmed hearts around the world, with more than three million people viewing it on Instagram.
Navy SEAL Jonathan Grant was in a car accident in March that left him with a severe brain injury and caused him to fall into a coma.
Despite the odds, Jonathan regained full consciousness in May and recently managed to stand for the first time in months in order to give his wife, Laura Browning Grant, a kiss.
The beautiful moment was caught on camera and Laura, a Pilates instructor, later posted it online.
Jonathan’s accident happened just before the couple were set to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary.
Laura now spends around 10 hours each day with Jonathan at the rehab facility in Richmond, Virginia, and has put her career on hold to care for him.
According to Cosmopolitan, she said the kiss was a huge milestone for them both.
“We hadn’t been able to stand and hold each other since before the accident, but as soon as we got him up, he started kissing my neck,” she said.
“It gave me the chills — him kissing me back, you don’t realise how much that means until it’s almost taken away from you.”
Laura’s Instagram is full of photos and videos detailing her husband’s recovery and the love the pair have for one another is obvious in each.
Sadly, doctors are still unable to tell whether Jonathan will fully recover his physical and mental ability.
Laura said: “We get a little bit of head nods and mouthing, but nothing consistent. I don’t have my husband to talk to. Sometimes, when I leave the hospital at the end of the day, I think, ‘I just miss my husband.’ ”
Friends of the couple have set up a GoFundMe page asking for donations to support the couple financially during this difficult time.
Visit gofundme.com for more details.