Elon Musk’s vision for a 700mph train is a step closer to becoming reality after Hyperloop One announced the completion of its first test track.

Engineers put the finishing touches to the 500m long Devloop in Nevada this week, paving the way for trials to begin in the next few months.

The news came as the firm announced 11 proposed routes in the US, which could dramatically reduce the time it takes to travel across the country.