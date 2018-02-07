I Am Exploring The Worlds Of Non-Monogamy And Kink

A few months ago, I decided to embark on a new journey. A journey into the worlds of consensual non-monogamy and kink.

I am in my 30s and I’ve been in long-term relationships most of my life but monogamy wasn’t working out particularly well for me. In a romantic relationship I am a people-pleaser: I lose my sense of self too easily and get very bogged down with the shoulds.

The idea of non-monogamy has been percolating for a few years now and it began when I read ‘How to Think More About Sex’ by Alain de Botton. It made me think. In the grand scheme of humanity, our current version of monogamy is relatively new. It also places all sorts of unrealistic demands on our “other half”. There is the explicit expectation that they are not only our best friend, lover, romancer, spouse and possible co-parent, but also on the same wavelength politically, intellectually etc. etc. The list goes on and on.

I had never even thought to critique monogamy before. I mean it’s just what we do. Everyone wants to find The One. Right? Hollywood and Disney have a lot to answer for… But I’m also not one to shy away from my thoughts. And, as Grace Hopper said: “The most dangerous phrase in our language is, ‘We’ve always done it this way’”

So, as time passed, I gave myself permission to explore – in theory – what I truly wanted. In spite of planning parenthood since I was 10, I’m pretty sure I don’t actually want my own biological children. I am not desperate to wear a white dress and be someone’s wife. But I have a lot of love to give: I do want to love and to feel loved. I want to be valued and respected. I want intimacy. I want sex. Love-making sex, but also naughty, kinky, boundary-pushing sex.