I Am Fighting To Stop Finland Sterilising Trans People

Imagine if you had to be diagnosed with a ‘mental disorder’ and go through forced sterilisation before the country you lived in would legally recognise you as the person you are.

Imagine you were assigned an identity code at birth that indicates your sex and underpins your identity and citizenship – an odd number for males and an even for females – but the number you were given is wrong. You were given an even number, but you know it should be odd. And you can’t change this. Each time someone examines the code on your passport or travel card you’re forced to explain your identity.

Well for transgender people living in Finland this is the reality. This is the reality for me.

I was a teenager when I realised the gender I had been given at birth didn’t truly express who I am.

But in Finland – my home country – the ‘Trans Act’ forces trans people to be sterilised and go through invasive medical screening before they can legally change their gender. The alternative is to live life in a state of limbo, without a name or legal gender that reflects who they are.

To force someone to make this decision is to categorise them as subhuman.

Finland’s ‘Trans Act’ is nothing but archaic, harmful, and wrong. And it desperately needs updating.

We need a simple way of allowing people to legally change their gender that is based on self-determination. We need a system that doesn’t discriminate on grounds of age, medical or financial status. We need this if we are to prevent more people suffering in the future.

This is what I’m campaigning for. But it hasn’t been easy.

When I first started speaking out for transgender rights in Finland, being trans was still relatively ‘exotic’ in the eyes of many. I’ve faced vast amounts of hate and negativity. It’s exhausting. My voice has felt tiny and insignificant, and at points I’ve felt that no one takes me seriously or listens to what I have to say.

But right now I feel stronger than I ever have. My voice is the loudest it’s been. And that’s all thanks to the kindness of individuals from all over the world, most of whom I’ve never even met.