I was ready for the big ride.

I’d had the lessons. I’d received the encouragement. I’d checked my bike.

Then it all went a bit wrong.

Maybe that’s a slight over-exaggeration. The beginning of my first solo ride was smooth, but the last 15 minutes left me feeling defeated, nervous and, quite frankly, pissed off. As human beings, we place so much more emphasis on negatives over positives, so I ended the two-hour round trip feeling as if I was back to square one: A terrified cyclist.

According to a recent study, there are fewer cyclists on the road than ever before because of one main factor: fear. Six out of 10 adults believe it is too dangerous to cycle on the road, and women are far more likely than men to be put off by the amount of traffic or the condition of road surfaces.

Let’s talk a bit about fear. Fear was without a doubt the reason I couldn’t bring myself to head out on a long cycle alone last year. Fear was the reason I got off my bike to cross the traffic lights with pedestrians. Fear was the exact reason why my bike lay dormant in my dining room for months on end without even seeing the outside world. And now I’m slowly realising that it’s not a feeling that can go away overnight, despite the hours you put into building your confidence.

For my first big ride, my goal was to cycle to Richmond in London, which has a beautiful park. I’d cycled around the park once before, but had put my bike on a train to get there. This time I was going to cycle the whole way.

I put it into Google maps. 53 minutes. I can handle that.

12.15: I set off. I slyly have the sat nav on my phone positioned face up in my basket so I can glance down to see where I am going. My phone keeps flipping up and over when I go over bumps in the road. This is not a reliable way of directing myself.

12.30: The first part of this ride is through a busy town but, despite being full of cars, I feel confident about where I’m going and proud I have committed. The route takes me off the main road, along a river and meanders through more secluded residential areas. I genuinely smile to myself that I’m out here, on roads I’ve never cycled on my own. It’s easy so far.

12.52: I pull over to remind myself of the route and see I only have 15 minutes left until destination. The final stretch is a long road without any turns and it even has a separate cycle path. I have one small hiccup as I cycle into the busier town (turning right at traffic lights, my nightmare).

1.07: I made it. Under the time. I park my bike up and take a photo of it because I am THAT proud that it’s reached this far.