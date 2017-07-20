All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE
    20/07/2017 13:05 BST

    'I Had A Miscarriage' Is The Instagram Account Ending Silence Around Pregnancy Loss

    'There is absolutely no shame in loss.'

    Around one in four pregnancies ends in miscarriage, yet despite the frequency of pregnancy loss, it’s still something we rarely discuss.

    To end the silence and create a support network for those affected, phycologist Jessica Zucker launched the Instagram account ‘I Had A Miscarriage’, where women can submit their stories.

    Zucker created the account after suffering a miscarriage herself at 16 weeks when she was pregnant with her second child. She began writing about her own experience on social media using the hashtag #IHadAMiscarriage, before inviting others to do the same. 

    “My personal experience was a way to model for other women around the world that there is absolutely no shame in loss,” she told Self.

    “The research overwhelmingly points to women experiencing shame, self-blame and guilt following pregnancy and loss. I had to really think it through. As a psychologist, you don’t typically share the details of your life. But [pregnancy loss] doesn’t mean anything about who you are, or your body being a failure.”

    As part of the movement, Zucker has also designed t-shirts with the word ‘Mama’ written on them alongside a rainbow.

    A ‘rainbow baby’ is a term often used by parents who have become pregnant after suffering a miscarriage. 

    Some of the posts on the page show women proudly wearing their rainbow tees while others describe grief that is silent all too often.

    Read some of their accounts below or follow ‘I Had A Miscarriage’ on Instagram to see more posts from the community. 

    @rachyface77 wears her rainbow mama tee with pride and shares: "Now this was a hard selfie to take. Do I smile? Do I not? But after trying not to think about it, this is what I got. And it goes a long way in showing how I feel everyday. The guilt when I smile because I don't have my first baby with me. A baby I never met, but whose heartbeat I saw on a scan. The simultaneous utter joy and total grief because I have the most perfect daughter I could have wished for, and yet she is here because you aren't. Discovering @ihadamiscarriage was like a lifeline of understanding at a time when I thought I was truly on my own. The power of women speaking out about their own complicated feelings of grief helped me more than anyone will ever know. And so, I write this in the hope that maybe it will help someone feel less be, and because no one should carry this in silence." _ Tees designed by @annerobincallig. Rainbow mama and rainbow babe t-shirts are available in my online shop. Link in profile. _ #IHadAMiscarriage #miscarriage #pregnancyafterloss #grief #loss #rainbowbaby #motherhood #1in4

    A post shared by Jessica Zucker, Ph.D. (@ihadamiscarriage) on

    @translucentdreamm shares: "23 was a year of firsts for me. I would have been 15 weeks along if my little one decided to stay with me. I didn't know anything about miscarriages before my loss. It's not really something the average woman researches. So when #ihadamiscarriage I was so beside myself, confused, and in shock. I felt like the only one on earth at that time. I was angry with my body for failing me. I was even ashamed, and felt like I couldn't open up and talk about what happened. Almost as if I did something wrong. Even now it's hard to share this, even with all the acceptance and strength that I've built along the way. It's a hard battle to overcome. Not one day goes by without me thinking about that Saturday in April. Not one day goes by without me yearning and missing the feeling of beauty that I had when I was carrying my little one inside me. The thought that my body created a tiny human that was part me and part my lover was more beauty than I had ever felt in my 23 years. All of that vanishing is hard to swallow. It leaves you in a state of disparity. Today I am sharing my story and writing this in hopes to reach all the women who feel alone and misunderstood in their loss. I am sharing this to end the self-blame and the shame that comes along with it. You are not alone, I am here and so are millions of women that have been and are going through this. I don't want anyone to ever feel like they don't have someone to reach out to. You are strong, and your feelings are valid and you are capable and beautiful. I love you all. We will overcome and heal together✨💕 " _ #IHadAMiscarriage #endthesilence #1in4 #miscarriage #pregnancyloss #grief #loss

    A post shared by Jessica Zucker, Ph.D. (@ihadamiscarriage) on

    @channelfrida shares: After the first miscarriage I thought about getting a small halo tattoo that only I would see and understand the meaning of. Never did I imagine I would go through it 3 more times in less than 11 months. _ Now that we have an answer and a hopeful solution, I decided to spend this waiting period before surgery and before TTC again to design this tattoo with the help of an amazingly talented and gracious tattoo artist. One birth month flower for every due date we will mourn. Two hearts, mine and my husband's, amidst the garden. _ Sitting for this tattoo was a strange and emotional experience. The physical pain was rough, but nothing compared to the past year, and I kept thinking this tribute was oddly fitting. _ I look forward to the moment I will be able to wrap these arms around our rainbow baby, and one day share the meaning of my mural of flowers with them. _ #IHadAMiscarriage #miscarriage #grief #recurrentmiscarriage #loss #rainbowbaby #pregnancyafterloss #motherhood

    A post shared by Jessica Zucker, Ph.D. (@ihadamiscarriage) on

    @motherbeastie in Ireland shares: "My children make me want to wake up in the morning, they are my life. Two years ago on April 25th 2015, my world took a very dark turn. At 15wks I found out I had lost my baby and that night everything turned from heartache to much much worse. I'll skip most of the painful details, but it's fair to say that the doctor did not thoroughly explain the severity of "passing the products of conception" OUR BABY, at 15wks. But that night at home our world got dark, and it turned into a nightmare that I now understand has left me with hints of PTSD. It's much better now, but sometimes I'm a mess. There is no "normal" miscarriage, a loss is a loss, you're losing a baby, a sweet angel now gone - and my heart broke that night and turned into fear, something went wrong and I began to heavily haemorrhage on the toilet, unable to get off. Our dear friend drove us to the hospital because the ambulance would have been too late, and I needed to have a blind procedure/minor surgery in order to stop the haemorrhage and save my life. That weekend we spent in hospital will forever be etched in my mind and heart, the way I went from always having a hand on my bump that for whatever reason we hadn't really announced properly yet. To then being terrified to touch that empty womb because it was so wrong. Our world has changed a lot since then, we have poured our tears in grief and fear, through the trauma of it all. And losing our baby more than anything else, they don't tell you that when you have a late miscarriage that you might pass your baby whole - I did. We held her, and cried over her, we prayed over her and then we buried her. Under our roses, our roses we still have, that we hold dear and every time a rose blooms we cry a little and look at it as if it was her. Our Talulah Courage, our rose that still blooms." . _ #IHadAMiscarriage #miscarriage #ptsd #pregnancyafterloss #grief #loss #1in4

    A post shared by Jessica Zucker, Ph.D. (@ihadamiscarriage) on

    @moonsproutmama shares: "I cherished every second, counted every day, tracked every week with this little one, but our time together was short + bittersweet. _ There were weeks of blood testing. My hormones were simply "too low". We were just dealt the most casual, but lethal blow. There would be no other explanation or condolences... _ I was in disbelief + filled with resentment. This wasn't really happening. How could this happen? I bled for days. What could I have done differently? Was it my stress level? The CONSTANT (3rd party) dramatics? My lack of eating + sleeping? The blame game. Our life was upside down at the time. It could have been any one, if not the combination of all those factors. _ We were blessed soon after with our son, but I chose to keep this pregnancy + our loss private. How can one truly convey such joy while it's laced with grief + fear? I clung to my growing baby's well being everyday during those precious months. Always dreading the what ifs even right up until the moment he was placed in my arms. _ I lost this baby a year ago. It's finally come full circle, but the healing has seemingly just begun. I'm sharing this to kill the stigma. To do away with the anxiety that creeps in daily. To silence the what ifs that continue to haunt me. I'm sharing this to end the self blame + shame. We are 1 in 4. _ I am ready. ✨" _ #IHadAMiscarriage

    A post shared by Jessica Zucker, Ph.D. (@ihadamiscarriage) on

    For support after miscarriage, stillbirth or other infant loss, visit the charity Tommy’s or call The Miscarriage Association’s helpline on 01924 200799 (Mon-Fri, 9am-4pm). 

