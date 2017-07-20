'I Had A Miscarriage' Is The Instagram Account Ending Silence Around Pregnancy Loss

Around one in four pregnancies ends in miscarriage, yet despite the frequency of pregnancy loss, it’s still something we rarely discuss.
To end the silence and create a support network for those affected, phycologist Jessica Zucker launched the Instagram account ‘I Had A Miscarriage’, where women can submit their stories.
Zucker created the account after suffering a miscarriage herself at 16 weeks when she was pregnant with her second child. She began writing about her own experience on social media using the hashtag #IHadAMiscarriage, before inviting others to do the same.
“My personal experience was a way to model for other women around the world that there is absolutely no shame in loss,” she told Self.
“The research overwhelmingly points to women experiencing shame, self-blame and guilt following pregnancy and loss. I had to really think it through. As a psychologist, you don’t typically share the details of your life. But [pregnancy loss] doesn’t mean anything about who you are, or your body being a failure.”
As part of the movement, Zucker has also designed t-shirts with the word ‘Mama’ written on them alongside a rainbow.
A ‘rainbow baby’ is a term often used by parents who have become pregnant after suffering a miscarriage.
Some of the posts on the page show women proudly wearing their rainbow tees while others describe grief that is silent all too often.
Read some of their accounts below or follow ‘I Had A Miscarriage’ on Instagram to see more posts from the community.
For support after miscarriage, stillbirth or other infant loss, visit the charity Tommy’s or call The Miscarriage Association’s helpline on 01924 200799 (Mon-Fri, 9am-4pm).