These are the 12 Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous (keep scrolling for the funny stuff, this is just context): We admitted we were powerless over alcohol - that our lives had become unmanageable. Came to believe that a Power greater than ourselves could restore us to sanity. Made a decision to turn our will and our lives over to the care of God as we understood Him. Made a searching and fearless moral inventory of ourselves. Admitted to God, to ourselves and to another human being the exact nature of our wrongs. Were entirely ready to have God remove all these defects of character. Humbly asked Him to remove our shortcomings. Made a list of all persons we had harmed, and became willing to make amends to them all. Made direct amends to such people wherever possible, except when to do so would injure them or others. Continued to take personal inventory and when we were wrong promptly admitted it. Sought through prayer and meditation to improve our conscious contact with God as we understood Him, praying only for knowledge of His will for us and the power to carry that out. Having had a spiritual awakening as the result of these steps, we tried to carry this message to alcoholics and to practice these principles in all our affairs. All it takes is a little tweak here and there and voila! 1) We admitted we were powerless over the EU - that our lives had become unmanageable.

2) Came to believe that a Power greater than ourselves could restore us to sanity.

3) Made a decision to turn our will and our lives over to the care of Theresa May as we understood Her.

4) Made a searching and fearless moral inventory of all immigrants.

5) Admitted to Nigel Farage, to ourselves and to another human being the exact nature of our xenophobia.

6) Were entirely ready to have the DWP remove all these defects of character.

7) Humbly asked Her to remove our foreigners.

8) Made a list of all persons foreign-born, and became willing to deport them all.

9) Made direct threats to such people on the side of a van, except when to do so would injure them or others.

10) Continued to take personal inventory and when we were wrong promptly blame it on others.

11) Sought through fake news and Twitter to improve our conscious contact with real British people as we understood Them, trolling only for hearsay of Her will for us and the power to carry that out.