I Predicted My Own Death

Lori Allen Photography

HuffPost UK

I knew 100% I was going to die when I gave birth. When I say I knew, I mean, I really knew. My name is Stephanie Arnold and when I was pregnant with our child I started having strange, but detailed premonitions, I would die giving birth to our son. Now, this wasn’t my first time at the rodeo. I had a baby before, and the only complication was she was too big and after 14 hours of labor, I needed a C-Section. At my 20-week ultrasound, I was diagnosed with a placenta previa (where your placenta is unusually low in your uterus). Even though everyone told me not to be frightened, I was. This wasn’t the fear of the unknown. On the contrary, this was the fear of knowing something bad was about to happen. I started researching and discovered that this condition “could cause hemorrhage and lead to maternal and infant fatalities”. This was what was going to happen. The baby would survive. I would not. I was sure of it. I called every doctor, nurse and friend. I told them all what would happen. My doctors did tests. At one point, I met with the head of gynecological oncology at Northwestern Memorial Hospital (one of the top hospitals in the U.S.) and told him, “You are the best when it comes to surgeries on the reproductive organs in high risk situation. You will be giving me a hysterectomy when I deliver this child.” He looked at me like I was crazy, but ordered an MRI to calm my fears. My husband was embarrassed to even be taking up the time of this incredible surgeon because he was busy saving other women’s lives. As I quietly thought: “What about mine?” SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW NEWS Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Podcast

Snapchat

Google+

Pinterest CLOSE All of my tests came back negative but that did not stop me posting on Facebook and writing “goodbye letters.” Everyone thought I was losing it. I didn’t care what anyone thought, I was running out of time to save my life.

Lori Allen Photography

My daughter, Adina was 15 months and my stepdaughter, Valentina, was eight at the time. I have a husband I desperately love. I needed more moments. I wanted to enjoy those moments, but I couldn’t ignore the ticking time bomb I had become. I was acutely aware I had two more months to make memories. Was I just driving myself crazy? My gynecologist, Dr. Julie Levitt, saw how none of these tests helped calm me down and suggested I have a consultation with anesthesia. I spoke with Dr. Grace Lim. She gave me her usual speech, but it did not help. Instead, I told her almost out of breath, as I felt my heart pounding so hard inside of my chest: “I know all of this… but what happens if my placenta previa, turns into an accreta, I hemorrhage, need a hysterectomy, you need to put me under general and I die on the operating table. What happens then?” Silence. (Again, cue the crazy pregnant woman - or so I thought she was thinking). Then D-DAY arrived. Delivery day, also know as ‘the day I died’. I was scheduled to have a delivery at 37 weeks due to the previa, but as ‘luck’ would have it, I started to bleed at 36 weeks to the day and got myself to the hospital. Jonathan got on a plane from New York. He would miss the delivery. I was petrified. I was being wheeled into the room that would give life to my son and take mine. The last thing I remember, they delivered a happy, healthy baby boy and seconds later… I died.

Stephanie Arnold