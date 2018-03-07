I Took Up Archery To Escape Poverty - Never Did I Dream I'd Become The Best In The World

Netflix

It was a strange day. I was just 17, unaware of the impact of my achievements, when I was told I was the new world number one women’s archer. The best in the world? Me? I had taken up archery only four years earlier, more as a means to escape from poverty, rather than for the love of the game. Frankly, I did not know what archery even was, but I had quickly grown to love it. Once I realised I had a natural talent for it, I become obsessed with the game and I was playing because I loved it, not to win. But my sheer passion, joy and naivety somehow had catapulted me into a winning spree that I did not understand, nor was I prepared for. In four years my life had gone from sorrow to success. When did all this happen? Let me take you back… I was born on the roadside in Ratu village, Jharkhand - India’s second poorest state. My father drove a rickshaw and my mother was a nurse in a government hospital, but her salary was never paid on time. She is one of those rare women who worked in my village. A village where women were taken out of school at an early age and where my classmates were forced into arranged marriages in their teens. My uncle subscribed to similar ideals. He would often beat my mother for being a workingwoman. She took it in her stride and made sure her daughter was treated differently. Our financial situation was desperate. Struggling to make ends meet we often didn’t have enough food to go around. To lessen the burden on my loving parents and two siblings I chose to leave home. I was 12. I heard about a Government backed academy where if selected, girls were assured of one meal a day and a roof over their heads, and most importantly it was free of cost. My father was firmly against girls playing sports, to be fair there were no examples of this in my village and usually girls simply helped around the house, cooked and cleaned. “Playing” was only for boys. Finally after many tears, he agreed to let me try out for this academy.

Handout via Getty Images

At the trails they handed me a bamboo bow and arrow. I had never held one and didn’t know how to aim or shoot. Needless to say, I failed miserably and they rejected me! I was devastated, and begged them to give me a three month grace period – if I didn’t improve they could send me back home. My life truly began the day I persuaded the academy to let me in, despite my lack of knowledge or skills. It was the start of an ongoing journey that had its fair share of ups and downs… Where was I? Oh yes - world number one at 17. My roller coaster of a life so far was about to take an unpleasant turn. Unknown for years, I was suddenly the darling of the Indian media. Articles, accolades and praises for my achievements were the order of the day. But what the media was truly gifted at was putting pressure on my inexperienced shoulders. I was told that anything less than a gold medal at the London Olympics in 2012 would be a disappointment. I had a billion people’s hopes and dreams to fulfill.

In a nation where girls are told that their place is in the kitchen I had changed a perspective in my own small way.

I was from a small village and had barely learned what the Olympics were about and here I was told I would let down a nation if I didn’t perform. Unprepared and with no mental coach to help me condition my mind, I choked. I was seventeen, labelled a failure and a disappointment to the country. It was the worst day of my life. I lost hope, wanted to quit and fell into a deep depression. I stopped believing in myself, I did not want to pick up my bow and I had lost that pure joy for the sport amid the pressure. A visit to where it all began, my first academy, changed it all. At the academy I met young girls aged 12 and 13, who had tried out and started playing archery because of my story. Hearing that I was supporting my family financially had given their parents the courage to send their daughters to play sports and not stick to what was safe and familiar. I was their inspiration. Being a role model was something I never envisioned for myself and here were these girls saying that they wanted to be like me. I had motivated them to dream big, aspire and strive to achieve the impossible.

Amit Dave / Reuters