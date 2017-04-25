Six children had the rare opportunity to witness the moment they entered the world on Channel 4’s latest mini series ‘I Was Born On One Born’.

One of those kids was five-year-old Eivissa, from Leeds, whose mum and dad Heather and Danny appeared on the third series of ‘One Born Every Minute’ in 2012.

Eivissa was delivered in a birthing pool. The couple said they went into the labour ward “genuinely believing everything would simply work out by the power of good thought”.

Watching herself on the All4 mini series, the five-year-old held her head in her hands then looked to her mum to ask: “Mummy? Did the baby come out of your bum?”