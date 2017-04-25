All Sections
    25/04/2017 00:01 BST | Updated 25/04/2017 08:01 BST

    'I Was Born On One Born': Kids Watch The Moment Their Mum Gave Birth To Them On TV

    'Did the baby come out of your bum?'

    Six children had the rare opportunity to witness the moment they entered the world on Channel 4’s latest mini series ‘I Was Born On One Born’.

    One of those kids was five-year-old Eivissa, from Leeds, whose mum and dad Heather and Danny appeared on the third series of ‘One Born Every Minute’ in 2012.

    Eivissa was delivered in a birthing pool. The couple said they went into the labour ward “genuinely believing everything would simply work out by the power of good thought”. 

    Watching herself on the All4 mini series, the five-year-old held her head in her hands then looked to her mum to ask: “Mummy? Did the baby come out of your bum?”

    All4
    Five-year-old Eivissa watching the moment she was born with her dad Danny.

    ‘I Was Born On One Born’ is a mini series of six 10 minute episodes.

    The children - now all at primary school – witness how they came into the world with their proud and emotional family. 

    All4/OneBorn
    Left: The family shortly after appearing on 'One Born' in 2012. Right: The family now, five years later.

     

    Since the launch of Channel 4’s ‘One Born Every Minute’, more than 250 babies have been delivered on BAFTA-award winning series. 

    The six episodes are available to watch online now on All4

