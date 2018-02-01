I Was Lying In Bed When My Dog Jumped On Me And I Found A Lump

It had been an amazing couple of years; I had got engaged to my wonderful other half, Jake, and we were planning our wedding. Jake’s a superbike racer, and of course I am his number one fan! We had recently been in Scotland and he won two races, which we were so excited about. I had no idea what was around the corner.

I was lying in bed, when my dog Larry jumped on me. I went to grab my right breast as the little blighter had landed on it and I felt a lump, a very big lump. It didn’t feel right, so I showed it to Jake and my mum who agreed I needed to get it checked.

Before I knew it, I was at the hospital having an ultrasound, mammogram and biopsy. I had a feeling something was wrong so wanted to act quickly.

On Monday 14th August, 2017 I was diagnosed with breast cancer and was told it was aggressive. I was only 33 and I’d been the healthiest and fittest I had ever been, but I guess these things can sometimes be out of your control. I started chemotherapy right away and had a small operation to check to see if the cancer had spread, thankfully it hadn’t.

I’m still the bubbly me when the drugs and tiredness have settled. It can be horrible and there are days I am low and my world feels like it’s falling apart. Then I rise above it, remember I have hope, and tell myself, I am going to fight this.