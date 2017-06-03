The former work and pensions secretary was asked by Naga Munchetty about the confusion over tax pledges in the Tory manifesto.

Iain Duncan Smith suffered a rather unfortunate slip of the tongue while speaking on BBC Breakfast on Saturday morning.

She said: “Theresa May has dropped the triple tax lock.

“Why would you take it out only to come back in and say there would be no tax rises? This is very confusing.”

IDS responded: “What we are trying to get away with in the manifesto - get away from, rather - is the idea that you set out every single thing in detail, saying ‘we won’t do this, we won’t do that’.”

The slip did not go unnoticed...