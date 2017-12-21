Iain Lee has accused Amir Khan of “lying” about him since the pair left the ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ jungle.
Amir - along with fellow campmates Dennis Wise, Jamie Lomas and Rebekah Vardy - had faced allegations from viewers they had bullied Iain during their time in the jungle.
But during an interview on Thursday’s ‘Loose Women’, the comedian and broadcaster denied he was a victim of bullying, but added that he was “disappointed” with Amir because he felt he hadn’t been honest with him.
Iain explained: “When I came out and there were all these stories of bullying, I don’t class it as bullying. People being slightly mean to me behind my back, I don’t call that bullying.
“I was really disappointed that people had been saying things behind my back about a ‘game plan’ and that I wasn’t trying hard enough.
“But when you’re in there you do go a bit nuts. Everyone’s hungry. You get so bored. You can have days of doing nothing.
He continued: “I have spoken to Becky [Vardy] since. I’ve been speaking to Becky a lot on WhatsApp. I’ve been speaking to Dennis [Wise]. I haven’t’ spoken to Jamie [Lomas] but we got quite close.
“The one that disappointed me the most was Amir because I thought Amir and I got quite close. We were talking about going to Pakistan and stuff together and do all of this.
“Then I kind of saw some stuff afterwards where he was actually lying about me, so I was disappointed by that. But I’ve got no beef with any of them.”
Following this year’s final of the ITV reality series, Amir and Iain shared an uncomfortable exchange on its sister show, ‘Extra Camp’, after the boxer confronted him about accusations he’d bullied him.
As host Scarlett Moffatt told Jamie how she “loved watching [Jamie’s] bromance with Amir and Dennis”, she asked if they were going to stay friends.
Amir then yelled across from the other side of the studio, saying: “Definitely. And Iain. We’re not bullies, we’re not bullies, mate.”
Iain was clearly taken aback by his comments given it was viewers on the outside who’d made the accusation, and insisted: “I’ve never used that word. No.”
Amir replied: “Anyway, we’ll talk about that later.”
Iain also spoke openly about his mental health struggles on ‘Loose Women’, and how that affected him on the show.
He said: “I’m really socially awkward. I like being on my own and reading books and playing video games.
“You see a show psychiatrist before you go in. I saw my psychiatrist before I went in. I see him maybe a couple of times a year. I wanted to chat to him about the ramifications of possibly doing it. I’m on medication, which I’m hoping to cut that down in the New Year. I was as strong as I felt I could be going into that environment. I do still feel a little bit embarrassed talking about it.”
