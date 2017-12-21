But during an interview on Thursday’s ‘Loose Women’, the comedian and broadcaster denied he was a victim of bullying, but added that he was “disappointed” with Amir because he felt he hadn’t been honest with him.

Amir - along with fellow campmates Dennis Wise , Jamie Lomas and Rebekah Vardy - had faced allegations from viewers they had bullied Iain during their time in the jungle.

Iain Lee has accused Amir Khan of “lying” about him since the pair left the ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ jungle.

Iain explained: “When I came out and there were all these stories of bullying, I don’t class it as bullying. People being slightly mean to me behind my back, I don’t call that bullying.

“I was really disappointed that people had been saying things behind my back about a ‘game plan’ and that I wasn’t trying hard enough.

“But when you’re in there you do go a bit nuts. Everyone’s hungry. You get so bored. You can have days of doing nothing.

He continued: “I have spoken to Becky [Vardy] since. I’ve been speaking to Becky a lot on WhatsApp. I’ve been speaking to Dennis [Wise]. I haven’t’ spoken to Jamie [Lomas] but we got quite close.

“The one that disappointed me the most was Amir because I thought Amir and I got quite close. We were talking about going to Pakistan and stuff together and do all of this.

“Then I kind of saw some stuff afterwards where he was actually lying about me, so I was disappointed by that. But I’ve got no beef with any of them.”

Following this year’s final of the ITV reality series, Amir and Iain shared an uncomfortable exchange on its sister show, ‘Extra Camp’, after the boxer confronted him about accusations he’d bullied him.