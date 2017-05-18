A letter written by Moors murderer Ian Brady from behind bars has been removed from sale by online auction site eBay. The document penned by the child killer was reportedly offered for sale for £310 shortly after his death on Monday aged 79. The Times reported the letter gave an insight into Brady’s racist views, saying “the only US blacks who become successful in something other than drug pushing, are halfcastes, trying to look whiter than white - the Jackson syndrome.”

Rex Features The letter, sent by Ian Brady to a man in Australia in 2008, was removed from eBay

eBay confirmed to the Press Association the item - sent to a man in Australia in 2008 - was removed from sale. A spokesman said: “eBay does not allow the sale of items that cause offence, or relate to high-profile criminals, and we’ll remove any listings that fit that description.” Brady and Myra Hindley were jailed for life for the killings of John Kilbride, 12, 10-year-old Lesley Ann Downey and Edward Evans, 17. They went on to admit the murders of Pauline Reade, 16, and 12-year-old Keith Bennett.

Hindley died in jail aged 60 in November 2002. Glasgow-born Brady had been held at Ashworth High Secure Hospital in Merseyside since 1985 and his body - which has been under police guard - will be released to his lawyer on Thursday. The 79-year-old had been looked after by a palliative care team for two weeks before his death. When he opened the inquest on Tuesday, senior coroner for Sefton Christopher Sumner asked for assurances Brady’s ashes would not be scattered on Saddleworth Moor, where four of Brady and Myra Hindley’s child victims were buried. Robin Makin, the executor of Brady’s will, said there was “no likelihood” of the ashes being scattered there.

Rex Features Brady with his lover Myra Hindley