Moors Murderer Ian Brady reportedly asked in his will for his cremated ashes to be scattered in Glasgow’s River Clyde and for money raised from publishing his memoirs to go to charity. The 79-year-old child killer died on Monday after spending more than five decades behind bars for murders committed with partner Myra Hindley. According to The Sun, Brady asks in his will to be cremated to the sounds of Hector Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique, music which tells how a young artist dreams of killing his beloved and is condemned to death. The killer’s will - seen by the newspaper - also calls for his paintings and photos of himself to be auctioned to pay for the publication of his autobiography, entitled Black Light - with any spare money to go to charity.

Reuters Photographer / Reuters Moors Murderer Ian Brady reportedly asked in his will for his cremated ashes to be scattered in Glasgow’s River Clyde

In the document, Brady reportedly says: “I do not wish to be viewed by relatives or friends. The coffin is to remain closed. I do not wish any of the staff of Ashworth Hospital to be present at my funeral or cremation.” Brady’s body has been released to his lawyer, and the paper said he had asked to be cremated in a non-religious ceremony in his native Glasgow, with his remains to be scattered on the Clyde near the Gorbals area, where he grew up. But Glasgow City Council has said it would refuse any request for the notorious murderer to be cremated in the area. A spokesman for the authority said: “We have not had such a request but we would refuse that request. We would advise the private crematoria not to accept the request or any such request should it be forthcoming. There has not been any request made.”

Reuters Photographer / Reuters Brady and Myra Hindley were jailed for life for a string of murders

Brady and Hindley were jailed for life for the killings of John Kilbride, 12, 10-year-old Lesley Ann Downey and Edward Evans, 17. They went on to admit the murders of Pauline Reade, 16, and 12-year-old Keith Bennett, whose body has never been found. Terry Kilbride, 63, brother of John, condemned Brady’s plans, telling The Sun: “It upsets me that this monster is trying to make money on the back of what he did to our John and those other kids. It’s sickening that he’s planned this.” Brady’s body had been held under police guard since his death at Ashworth High Secure Hospital in Maghull, Merseyside, at 6.02pm on Monday.

PA Archive/PA Images Type 42 destroyer HMS Liverpool sails up the River Clyde on a four-day visit to Glasgow