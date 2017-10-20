Labour Party Chairman Ian Lavery Kept £165k From 10-Member Trade Union, It Emerges

Labour Party Chairman Ian Lavery received £165,000 from the 10-member trade union he ran and some of the payments were disputed, it has emerged.

Information from the trade union regulator, reported on BBC Newsnight on Thursday, shed new light on Lavery’s actions as general secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers (Northumberland area).

Lavery received in total £165,000 from the union and, the regulator found, was overpaid his redundancy but disputed how much he would pay the union back.

Responding to the report, Shadow International Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner called the allegations a “slur” and described Lavery as a “good man and a friend”.

Lavery denies any wrongdoing. Last year, both Jeremy Corbyn and the parliamentary watchdog also cleared him.

The Northumberland Provident and Benevolent fund - a pot of money for sick miners - lent Lavery £72,500 to buy a house in 1994, a loan which, it emerged in 2016, was forgiven 13 years later.

The regulator’s report showed Lavery had also been paying into an endowment fund to pay back the capital cost of the house. Newsnight reported that it had underperformed, but still paid out £18,000.

The regulator also found that in 2005, Lavery sold a 15% stake in his house to the Union for £36,000. In 2013, the house was worth less, so he bought it back from the union for £27,500 - a notional profit of £8,500.