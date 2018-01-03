Iceland Becomes First Country To Make It Illegal To Pay Men More Than Women

Iceland has passed radical new legislation to become the first country in the world to make it illegal to pay men more than women.

The new law - effective from 1 January 2018 - requires all private and public employers with more than 25 staff to obtain government certification of their equal pay policies – or face fines and auditing.

Dagny Osk Aradottir Pind, a board member of the Icelandic Women’s Rights Association, told Al Jazeera: “The legislation is basically a mechanism that companies and organisations… evaluate every job that’s being done, and then they get a certification after they confirm the process if they are paying men and women equally.”