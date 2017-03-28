Following in the success of the now out-of-stock Cheester egg, Iceland has revealed a chocolate-cheese hybrid just in time for Easter.

The retailer is stocking Wensleydale cheese infused with raspberry and white chocolate curls.

The ‘Cheaster Egg’ - which is more a chunk of cheese than an egg - has been described as “the perfect option for those who can’t quite decide between reaching for the cheese board or chocolate this Easter”.

Needless to say, we’re not sure whether to feel appalled or amazed by it.