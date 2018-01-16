Frozen food giant Iceland has vowed to become the first retailer in the world to eliminate plastic packaging from all of its own-brand products.

The supermarket chain committed to carry out the pledge by the end of 2023, saying the world has “woken up to the scourge of plastics”.

“There really is no excuse any more for excessive packaging that creates needless waste and damages our environment,” said Iceland’s managing director Richard Walker.

The move comes just days after Theresa May called for the end of all avoidable plastic waste by 2042, announcing the possibility of a “takeaway tax” on single-use plastic items.

As part of Iceland’s five year plan to reduce the one million tonnes of plastic generated by UK supermarkets each year, the chain will introduce paper and pulp food trays in ready meals, as well as fully-recyclable paper bags.

According to the Daily Mail, the landmark move will see packaging on 1,400 product lines replaced with eco-friendly alternatives.