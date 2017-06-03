‘If I Were Prime Minister...’ Folkestone Voters Tell HuffPost UK Their Priorities

We asked participants of our HuffPost UK-Edelman focus group what they would do if they were Prime Minister for the day.

In the wake of the terrorist attack on Manchester, safety and security was top of the agenda for many voters in Folkestone, Kent.

Electrician David, retired rugby coach Tony and Stacey, a water company worker and mum-of-two, all said they would like to see more police on the streets and the country made more secure.

Sue, a healthcare worker, said she would put doctors in charge of the NHS.

Danny, a welder, said: “I would stop all foreign aid.”

Alan, a civil engineer, said he would like to see better childcare and Kim, a customer service adviser, said she would make sure elderly people were properly looked after.

Julia, a retired nurse, said: “I would ensure the winter fuel allowance payment was allocated by household.”

The interviews took place on Thursday, June 1 and were commissioned in partnership with Edelman and the New Economics Foundation.

