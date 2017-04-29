As part of our Beyond Brexit series, getting the views of self-described working class voters outside the political ‘bubble’, we talked to four women from Slough.

Each was asked what one thing they would do if they were Prime Minister.

Louise, a training assessor for 16 to 17-year olds, said: “I would have very, very tough controls of our borders. I would certainly do something, not about everyone that’s here, but about more to come. That’s fine, we’re full now.”

Sue, a business supporter worker, said she would ensure “ways of not making us live hand-to-mouth” and “lead us out of Brexit well”.

Clare, an HR admin assistant, said: “The main thing for me is narrowing the gap between the higher class and the lower class.”

Rochelle, a primary school teaching assistant, said: “Working in a school, we don’t have much time for the children any more. It’s all about marking and assessment. We don’t get enough time to really bond with children and get a real feel for who they are.”

