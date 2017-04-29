All Sections
    29/04/2017 10:43 BST | Updated 14/05/2017 13:01 BST

    'If I Were Prime Minister...' Slough Voters Tell HuffPost UK Their Priorities

    Immigration, education, the class gap and smooth Brexit

    HuffPost UK

    As part of our Beyond Brexit series, getting the views of self-described working class voters outside the political ‘bubble’, we talked to four women from Slough.

    Each was asked what one thing they would do if they were Prime Minister.

    Louise, a training assessor for 16 to 17-year olds, said: “I would have very, very tough controls of our borders. I would certainly do something, not about everyone that’s here, but about more to come. That’s fine, we’re full now.”

    Sue, a business supporter worker, said she would ensure “ways of not making us live hand-to-mouth” and “lead us out of Brexit well”.

    Clare, an HR admin assistant, said: “The main thing for me is narrowing the gap between the higher class and the lower class.”

    Rochelle, a primary school teaching assistant, said: “Working in a school, we don’t have much time for the children any more. It’s all about marking and assessment. We don’t get enough time to really bond with children and get a real feel for who they are.”

    Click on the video above.

