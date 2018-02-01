If The School Run Isn't The Worst Part Of Your Day Are You Even A Real Parent?

I’ve recently been desperately disappointed and badly let down by one of my oldest and most treasured friends. I’ve always thought we were on the same page, that we ‘got’ each other on a pretty deep level.

Then out of the blue she (Sarah) comes out with this fucking shocking revelation:

The school run is her favourite part of the day.

For realz. And she didn’t mean it in the way she should’ve meant it:

i.e, ‘the school run is my favourite part of the day because it means I am free of the little twatbags for 7.5 hours’.

No. On further questioning it emerged that she actually loves the process of the school run and indeed the (in my opinion HELLISH) hour that goes immediately before it.

I am rocked to my very core. The foundations of our 26 year friendship are starting to crack.

I have long been aware that her children are better behaved than mine but this took things to a whole new level! Sarah, whom I love like a sister, in spite of her having much better behaved children, is currently off Facebook so she’ll never get to see this post luckily. She’s taking time off social media, presumably to devote more attention to those delightful kids who never ever get on her tits. Must be nice.

Ah, the school run. Sounds like a pleasant gentle cardio workout doesn’t it? Well it’s not. It’s GRIM.

Every morning I will serve each child two courses of breakfast (owing to the horrifically early hour they insist on getting up at), but inevitably at about 8.20am I’ll realise I myself feel quite lightheaded. Silly Mammy. That’s cos you’ve been up for three hours and haven’t eaten yet! I’ll hurriedly make some cereal and a cup of tea but then there’ll be a full scale football-hooligan-style ruck occurring and I’ll have to leave the breakfast. When I return to it ten minutes later I’ll often realise I’ve put the cereal in the cup and the teabag in the bowl. Further proof that these gorgeous little fuckers are driving me properly mad.