Budget 'Not The End Of Austerity' As Eye-Watering £12bn Of Welfare Cuts On Way

A staggering £12bn of welfare cuts are still on their way, a respected economic think-tank has said, as it declared Philip Hammond’s Budget was “not the end of austerity”. Workers are also facing two “lost decades” of earnings growth as the national debt continues to soar, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) predicted in a bleak assessment of the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement. Paul Johnson, Director of the IFS, pointed out almost £12bn of welfare cuts were still to come and, despite a £25bn giveaway, public services outside the NHS still face 7% cuts over the next five years.

“The figures published yesterday imply yet one more year of spending restraint,” he said. “As the years go by, the end of austerity keeps slipping out of view.” Johnson was also sceptical about Hammond’s aim to build 300,000 homes-a-year by 2020, saying “older, richer people might continue to buy these new properties” and then rent them out to younger people who cannot get on the housing ladder. The UK’s economic forecasts are also the worst of any G7 country, the IFS said, and the national debt may not return to pre-financial crash levels until “well past the 2060s”.

Average earnings in 2021 look set to be nearly £1,400 lower than forecast in March 2016 - lower in real terms than at the time of the financial crash in 2008. “We are in danger of losing not just one but getting on for two decades of earnings growth,” said Johnson. The “grim” official forecasts Hammond outlined in his speech mean GDP will be 3.5% lower in 2021 than was forecast less than two years ago and equate to a £65 billion hit to the economy, the IFS said. Low GDP growth will impact on Britain’s ability to pay off its national debt, said Johnson. The OBR’s decision to downgrade projected annual productivity growth from 1.7% to 1% was “as likely to be too optimistic as to be too pessimistic”, he said.

The UK is growing more slowly than all other advanced economies and projected to experience growth “well behind” all the other G7 countries over the coming years, with the OBR suggesting it will not top 1.6% for the next five years. “It really is time to start forgetting that for decades anything less than 2% was considered seriously disappointing,” said Johnson. “The sorts of modest growth rates currently expected imply that, if we were to maintain the deficit at the just over 1% of national income projected for the early 2020s, it would take us until well past the 2060s for debt to fall to its pre-crisis levels of 40% of national income.

