The government’s dramatic 2012 tuition fee changes made the poorest graduates better off - but subsequent reform has “more than wiped out” the benefits, experts say. According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, changes to tuition fees that saw students charged £9,000 a year left the lowest-earning third of graduates better off by an average of £1,500. But further reform such as scrapping maintenance grants in favour of loans means that students from low income families are now graduating with the highest levels of debt - in excess of £57,000.

Linda Goodhue Photography via Getty Images Any benefits to poor students from 2012 tuition fee changes have been 'more than wiped out', the IFS warned

Freezing the repayment threshold on student loans - which has been set at £21,000 until 2021 - also means that expected repayments from this group have increased by about 30% since 2012. Meanwhile, high-earning graduates are being hit because of very high interest rates on student debt, with those earning more than £41,000 a year being charged 6.1%. However, these changes to higher education also mean that long-term costs to the taxpayer have fallen by £3 billion a year and that university funding has increased by around 25% per student. Laura van der Erve, an author of the report, said: “Universities are undoubtedly better off under the current system than they were before the 2012 reforms.” But she also warned that because funding increases in low-cost arts and humanities subjects have been much larger than those in science and engineering - 47% compared to 6% - it has increased the incentive for universities to offer low-cost subjects. “This does not sit comfortably with the government’s intention to promote typically high-cost STEM subjects,” van der Erve added.

jakkaje808 via Getty Images High interest rates on student loans are also hitting the pockets of well-off graduates