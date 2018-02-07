All Sections
    07/02/2018 17:03 GMT

    'Flatpack Empire' : 20 Moments That Make The Ikea Documentary Must-See Viewing

    Laugh-out-loud coversations, ‘W1A’-esque discussions and even a shell suit or two.

    Love it or hate it, Ikea is one of the most intriguing businesses on the planet. 

    With its endless amounts of meatballs, super-frustrating helpful arrows on the floor and flatpacks aplenty, the furniture retailer has become of the UK’s most-loved brands and on Tuesday (6 February) the BBC gave viewers a look behind the scenes. 

    Here are 20 moments that made it must-see viewing... 

    1. When it started with this guy’s frank take on Ikea 

    BBC

    It was clear that from this point on, we’d be in for a no-holds-barred look at the furniture shop. 

    2. This shot of a designer, who clearly hadn’t done her homework so tried to pull this off 

    BBC

    The cushion-coat, coming to a store near you! 

    3. Tom Dixon’s introduction set the tone for his scenes 

    BBC
    BBC

    Funny, that. 

    4. And his determination to avoid calling a bed, ‘a bed’

    BBC

    5. Paul’s enthusiasm for the 80s-themed party

    BBC

    In his defence, the shell suit really was something.

    6. “Platform for living”

    BBC

    7. This fact about the catalogue knocked us for six 

     

    BBC

    The Ikea catalogue’s print run is bigger than the Bible’s, and the Quran’s. 

    8. “Bed sofa”

    BBC

    Definitely not a bed, people. No beds to see here. 

    9. The Catalogue Council

    BBC

    Sarah, the catalogue designer, works tirelessly on the design each year. Then if the council don’t like her work, they just bin it. They’re terrifying. 

    10. When this Ikea employee shared our flatpack struggles

    BBC

    Smug grins all round, it’s not just us who end up in floods of tears every time.

    11. Tom’s second passion was making sure his design wasn’t called a “sofa bed”

    BBC

    His colleague deserves a raise for putting up with this. 

    12. This detail about “the Ikea way” 

    BBC

    Even the top bosses usually take buses, in order to cut costs. 

    13. When we found out what happens if you call Tom’s design a sofa, while he’s in the room 

    BBC

    So just to make things clear: Beds are “primary living unit”, unless Tom is bickering with Ikea over his design, in which case “bed” shall be shouted from the rooftops. Got that? 

    14. And how he got his own back on stage at a fancy furniture fair

    BBC

    This guy’s face also deserves 10 points. 

    15. This return to Warrington gave us a real insight into the future 

    BBC

    Whatever Paul’s having, we want one. 

    16. Simon’s desire to visit Ikea HQ was one of the purest things on television 

    BBC

    Until he questioned why a colleague should get to go twice and tried to get her thrown off the shortlist, that is. 

    17. His face when he got there was even better 

    BBC

    It’s like Disneyland but even more amazing, basically. 

    18. Everyone’s joy at discovering what Ikea almost named one of their products

    BBC

    It was rejected for the obvious reason.  

    19. Paul’s verdict on the catalogue

    BBC

    NOBODY TELL SARAH! 

    20. Finally, we’ll never forget the image of Tom’s sofa bed going up in flames

    BBC

    Just redo the safety tests, they said! It’ll be easy, they said!

    Don’t worry though, they got there in the end. 

    Watch ‘Flatpack Empire’ on BBC iPlayer.

