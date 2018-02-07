Love it or hate it, Ikea is one of the most intriguing businesses on the planet.

With its endless amounts of meatballs, super-frustrating helpful arrows on the floor and flatpacks aplenty, the furniture retailer has become of the UK’s most-loved brands and on Tuesday (6 February) the BBC gave viewers a look behind the scenes.

Here are 20 moments that made it must-see viewing...

1. When it started with this guy’s frank take on Ikea