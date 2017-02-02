Ikea’s New Project Will Create Jobs For Hundreds Of Syrian Refugees

The items will be sold locally and in other Middle Eastern markets that have free trade agreements with the country and the company may consider selling to other countries, including the EU, in future.

The move will create 200 jobs for Syrian refugees living in Jordan, the Financial Times reported.

Swedish furniture giant Ikea will stock a line of rugs and textiles made by Syrian refugees in 2019.

Managing director Jesper Brodin told CNN: “The situation in Syria is a major tragedy of our time and Jordan has taken a great responsibility in hosting Syrian refugees… We decided to look into how Ikea can contribute.”

Jordan has accepted more than 655,000 refugees since the civil war broke out in Syria in 2011.

An Ikea spokesman told Huffington Post UK: “At Ikea, we are committed to creating a better everyday life for the many people, and strive to make a positive societal impact to the communities we operate in.

“...We decided to look into how Ikea could contribute to support Jordan’s journey to turn the refugee crisis into a development opportunity, by integrating refugees with locals within the labour market. We not only want to give grants and donations to humanitarian and emergency situations, we want to share our knowledge and offer tools that people can use to improve their lives in the long term.

“Therefore, we have decided that Ikea will start purchasing from Jordan and we are currently working to get this process in place. In the first instance we will be partnering with local social enterprises/foundations focusing on economic empowerment for women”.

The company has long demonstrated a strong social conscience.

In 2015 Ikea worked with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to roll out 10,000 shelters for refugees.

The 188sq ft Better Shelters accommodate five people, are easy to assemble and are fitted with a solar panel and a lamp.