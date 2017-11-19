Ant and Dec wasted no time in addressing the elephant in the room as they reunited on ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ on Sunday (19 November) night, cracking a joke about Ant’s rehab stint in the opening minutes of the show. The launch episode marked Ant McPartlin’s return to TV, after checking himself into a treatment facility for an addiction to painkillers earlier this year. And as he and pal Declan Donnelly prepared to introduce the latest batch of celebrities entering the jungle, they tackled the topic in perfect fashion.

ITV Ant made a spectacular return to TV

Referencing reports that claimed Ant could have missed the series and have been replaced by Holly Willoughby, Dec opened the show by saying: “Good evening and welcome to Australia. We are here for three weeks, your hosts with the most, me and the gorgeous Holly Willoughby...” “What?!” Ant interrupted. “That is the wrong script,” he said, before turning to his pal. “Nobody was sure if you would make it.” “Unbelievable,” Ant joked. “I am back, my friend.” “Good to have you back,” Dec said, pulling his mate in for a hug. “Good to be back,” Ant added.

The star had been out of the spotlight in recent months, after he checked himself into a rehab in June, having admitted he had been struggling to manage the pain caused by a botched knee operation. Fans took to Twitter to say how pleased they were to see them back together, also remarking how well Ant looked:

I’m am so SO looking forward to seeing you guys back where you belong ... on my telly! @antanddec @imacelebrity #ImACeleb xx — Phillip Schofield (@Schofe) November 19, 2017

How nice is it to see Ant and Dec back man 😩 specially after everything’s ants been through. Absolute national treasures #imaceleb — Victoria Hughes (@victoriahughes_) November 19, 2017

so glad Ant is out of rehab. No presenters will ever touch Ant and Dec — James (@jaaamesp) November 19, 2017

so much respect for ant for not long coming out of rehab and overcoming that and then still flying over to australia so soon and doing i’m a celeb, wouldn’t be the same without both ant AND dec #ImACelebrity — trish (@ndubletnananii) November 19, 2017

Good to see Ant back on TV after his rehab, love this programme! @antanddec #ImACelebrity — Conor Cribbin (@ConorCribbin) November 19, 2017

How well does Ant look 👀 after his stint in rehab. Good to see you back on the box with your pal dec @antanddec @imacelebrity #ImACelebrity2017 — Andy Last (@lasttg) November 19, 2017

Also considering that Ant has had a pretty tough time of things lately with rehab and recovery he looks very very well indeed. Very pleased for him indeed. #ImACeleb @antanddec — Lauraaaa (@Lauras95) November 19, 2017

Beautiful handling of the "rehab" topic. You boys are a class act. TV needs you and in these shitty times, Britain needs you. Keep a straight bat. x — Vernon Hatton (@Vernon_Hatton6) November 19, 2017