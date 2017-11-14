Boris Johnson’s father Stanley looks set to become one of the biggest talking points of this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’, but it seems he’s not told one very important person about his appearance - his son.
Stanley has admitted he did not inform the Foreign Secretary he was heading into the jungle, and doubts he will ever even find out.
The former Conservative MEP turned novelist was unveiled as one of the contestants of the latest series of the ITV reality show when he was snapped arriving at Brisbane Airport on Monday (13 November).
Now speaking to The Sun, he revealed his involvement will come as a surprise to his spouse, saying: “I don’t think Boris knows. We were told strictly not to tell anybody. I haven’t told anyone and I stick by the rules, I can tell you.
“I very much doubt he will ever hear about it.
“Don’t tell me he’s going to hear about it, it’s very unlikely. Knowing Boris he may never find out.”
Stanley also admitted he was completely unaware of his son’s own latest goings-on, claiming he had no knowledge of his recent gaffe over Brit Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe being held in Iran.
“It’s all news to me,” he said.
Stanley is one of 10 stars who have been spotted arriving Down Under, ahead of I’m A Celebrity’s launch on Sunday.
He looks set to be joined in the jungle by comedian Shappui Khorsandi, YouTuber Jack Maynard, footballer Jamie Vardy’s wife Rebekah, professional boxer Amir Khan, ‘Coronation Street’ star Jennie McAlpine, soap hunk Jamie Lomas, Toff from ‘Made In Chelsea’, The Saturdays singer Vanessa White and former footballer Dennis Wise.
However, ITV are yet to confirm anything, so it remains to be seen if they could be any late additions.
If previous years are anything to go by, a further two stars could join the 10-strong line-up a few days into the series.
Possible contenders for any such spots could include previously rumoured contestants rugby star Ben Cohen, tennis champ Boris Becker and former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ winner Charlotte Crosby.
‘I’m A Celebrity’ launches on Sunday at 9pm on ITV.