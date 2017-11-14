Boris Johnson’s father Stanley looks set to become one of the biggest talking points of this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’, but it seems he’s not told one very important person about his appearance - his son. Stanley has admitted he did not inform the Foreign Secretary he was heading into the jungle, and doubts he will ever even find out.

Dave M. Benett via Getty Images Stanley Johnson with his son Boris

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock Stanley was snapped arriving at Brisbane Airport