Given it’s slap bang in the middle of the jungle, the ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ camp is no stranger to various creatures and critters, but bosses have just found something which would have even the toughest of celebs worried about moving in.

A five-foot snake was discovered in the show’s living quarters last week, with just days to go until the ITV reality show launches.

According to The Mirror, more snakes than ever are expected to be in and around the area due to the current climate in Australia, following the discovery of the carpet python.