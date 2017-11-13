Given it’s slap bang in the middle of the jungle, the ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ camp is no stranger to various creatures and critters, but bosses have just found something which would have even the toughest of celebs worried about moving in.
A five-foot snake was discovered in the show’s living quarters last week, with just days to go until the ITV reality show launches.
According to The Mirror, more snakes than ever are expected to be in and around the area due to the current climate in Australia, following the discovery of the carpet python.
Luckily for the celebs though, the snake is not poisonous, although it has been known to prey on small dogs and cats, killing them by constriction.
A source told the paper: “The unseasonably cold weather has brought the snakes out as they try and find somewhere warm. This will be an ongoing problem this year, which is not good news for the celebrities.
“Medic Bob and the team will have to be on the lookout for anything dangerous as a snakebite can easily prove fatal if not treated quickly.”
An ‘I’m A Celebrity’ spokesperson had nothing further to add when contacted by HuffPost UK.
The new series of the ITV reality show kicks off on Sunday (19 November), and many stars have already touched down in Oz ahead of becoming campmates.
While bosses are still to confirm the official line-up, stars including boxer Amir Khan, ‘Coronation Street’ actress Jennie McAlpine, The Saturdays singer Vanessa White and Boris Johnson’s dad Stanley have all been pictured arriving at Brisbane airport.
Other celebs rumoured to be taking part include rugby star Ben Cohen, tennis champ Boris Becker and former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ winner Charlotte Crosby, who previously claimed to have been “banned” from the show.
‘I’m A Celebrity’ returns on Sunday 19 November at 9pm on ITV.