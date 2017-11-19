'I'm A Celebrity' Contestants Face Fears In Terrifying Challenges Before Even Entering Jungle

If the ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ contestants thought they were going to be eased in to their jungle experience, they soon learned that was not going to be the case. This year’s line-up have already been put through a series of gruelling challenges, and they’re yet to even set foot in camp.

James Gourley/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Some of this year's campmates will be walking the plank

After meeting for the first time at a luxury villa, hosts Ant and Dec informed them they’d be taking part in some trials en route to the jungle. Amir Khan, Vanessa White, Jack Maynard, Jennie McAlpine, Jamie Lomas and Georgia Toffalo ended up 334 feet up on the roof of a Gold Coast hotel, as they took on a new variation of the dreaded Walk The Plank challenge, which looked even more terrifying than last year’s.

James Gourley/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Not a challenge for those with a fear of heights

Meanwhile, Dennis Wise and Shappi Khorsandi had to undertake one of the most nerve-racking challenges ever seen on ‘I’m A Celebrity’, as they carried out a sky dive into water. But that wasn’t where the challenge ended as after landing in the lake, they had to swim to a beacon a light a flare. Elsewhere, Stanley Johnson and Rebekah Vardy found out they were to take part in a challenge with mysterious hell holes.

James Gourley/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Rebakah and Stanley have taken on their first trial

The challenge saw them have to put their hands in various holes on the side of a wrecked wooden boat to retrieve coloured tokens, but in true ‘I’m A Celebrity’ style, the holes were filled crabs, toads, rats, spiders, cockroaches and scorpions. Just a gentle introduction to jungle life then. Find out how the campmates get on when ‘I’m A Celebrity’ begins tonight (19 November) at 9pm on ITV.