The full ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ line-up has seemingly been confirmed ahead of any official announcement. Comedian Shappui Khorsandi and YouTuber Jack Maynard look to have become the latest additions to the ITV reality show, after been seen landing at Brisbane airport.

Rex/Shutterstock Shappi Khorsandi

A Mirror journalist who is currently in Australia also tweeted the full line-up, which is also believed to include footballer Jamie Vardy’s wife Rebekah, although she was yet to be seen at the airport. The three newcomers join an already widely-tipped list of stars who have also arrived Down Under, with The Sun also reporting the same line-up as the ‘official’ one.

We are waiting for Rebekah to land in Oz to be 100 percent certain but looks like #ImACeleb line up is:

Jack Maynard

Jamie Lomas

Jennie McAlpine

Georgia Toffolo

Vanessa White

Rebekah Vardy

Dennis Wise

Amir Khan

Stanley Johnson

Shappi Khorsandi

*All starts ITV Sunday 9pm November 13, 2017

Rex/Shutterstock Jack Maynard

If previous years are anything to go by, a further two stars could join the 10-strong line-up a few days into the series. Possible contenders for any such spots could include previously rumoured contestants rugby star Ben Cohen, tennis champ Boris Becker and former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ winner Charlotte Crosby. There could also be some unexpected guests joining the celebs in camp, as bosses are predicting more snakes than ever before could be invading their living quarters due to the current cooler climate in Oz. Producers have already discovered a five-foot carpet python living in the area prior to the celebrities’ arrival. ‘I’m A Celebrity’ launches on Sunday at 9pm on ITV.