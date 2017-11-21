Two new contestants are set to join ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’. Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale and presenter Iain Lee have been photographed in their jungle gear, after arriving in Australia.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Kezia was strongly rumoured to be a late arrival over the weekend, when it was claimed she was taking time out from her role as a Member of the Scottish Parliament for the Lothian Region to appear on the show. Iain is somewhat of a surprise addition to the line-up, as his name was not linked to the series in any reports prior to the launch on Sunday (19 November). He is probably best known for presenting Channel 4′s ill-fated breakfast show ‘RI:SE’ in 2003, as well as his radio work on stations including Radio X, LBC and talkRadio.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock Iain Lee

He also has worked as a comedian on the stand-up circuit, and often pops up with Rylan Clark-Neal on ‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’. While ITV is yet to officially announce them as contestants, the pair will join Boris Johnson’s dad Stanley, comedian Shappi Khorsandi, YouTuber Jack Maynard, footballer Jamie Vardy’s wife Rebekah, professional boxer Amir Khan, ‘Coronation Street’ star Jennie McAlpine, soap star Jamie Lomas, Toff from ‘Made In Chelsea’, The Saturdays singer Vanessa White and former footballer Dennis Wise in camp.

ITV The current 'I'm A Celebrity' line-up

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn previously chimed in on the rumours Kezia was set to enter the jungle, after stepping down as the party’s Scottish leader in August. After some MPs called for her to be suspended from the party over her decision to take part, he told the Press Association: “It’s her choice to go on ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!’, I don’t think it’s appropriate to suspend someone from the party for doing that, that’s her choice.” ‘I’m A Celebrity’ airs nightly on ITV.