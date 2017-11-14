Shappi Khorsandi and Stanley Johnson look set for a tense first meeting on ‘I’m A Celebrity’, after the comedian slammed his son Boris Johnson prior to joining the show. Shappi hit out at the Foreign Secretary just days ago, over British citizen Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s detention in Iran.

Nazanin has been sentenced to five years in jail for allegedly “plotting to topple the Iranian regime”, having been held in the country since holidaying there in April last year. Boris then prompted a scandal when he claimed she had been teaching journalism there - a comment which he has since admitted was incorrect but could still lead to the Iranian government increasing her sentence.

In light of this, Shappi - who is of Iranian decent - took to Twitter to air her views, slamming Boris for talking “damaging bollocks”. “To some people, Iran is a country where their mum and dad live and so they go to visit. The ski and snowboarding is wonderful,” she tweeted. “How hard is that to understand Mr Gove and Johnson? “Why ever did you talk such damaging bollocks?”

And while we’re sure it is a matter of time before conversation turns to the matter in camp, Stanley has actually claimed he had no knowledge of his son’s gaffe. Speaking to The Sun, he said: “I’ve been out of touch for three weeks. “It’s a total mystery to me what’s happening in the UK. It’s all news to me.” In the interview, he also claimed he failed to tell his son he was appearing on the ITV reality show.

Shappi and Stanley are just two of the names believed to be heading into the jungle, after being snapped arriving at Brisbane Airport over the last few days. Others include YouTuber Jack Maynard, footballer Jamie Vardy’s wife Rebekah, professional boxer Amir Khan, ‘Coronation Street’ star Jennie McAlpine, soap hunk Jamie Lomas, Toff from ‘Made In Chelsea’, The Saturdays singer Vanessa White and former footballer Dennis Wise. However, ITV are yet to confirm anything, so it remains to be seen if they could be any late additions. ‘I’m A Celebrity’ launches on Sunday at 9pm on ITV.