‘I’m A Celebrity’ bosses have cut their work cut out for them topping last year’s series, which boasted the unlikely flirtation between Carol Vorderman and Joel Dommett, tense rivalry with Martin Roberts and fellow contestant Larry Lamb and the eventual crowning of the nation’s new sweetheart, Scarlett Moffatt.

But with a rumoured line-up that boasts of an array of stars from across different areas of the entertainment world, and the much-awaited TV return of Ant McPartlin, we reckon they just might manage it.

As we start counting down the days until the new series, here’s everything you need to know about it...

When does the new series start?

ITV has confirmed that ‘I’m A Celebrity’ will be launching two weeks later than usual, with the first episode of the new series airing on ITV on Sunday 19 November at 9pm.

Who are the contestants?

As always, ITV is keeping the line-up pretty close to its chest, but that hasn’t stopped a few potential cast members from slipping through the net, with their names leaking to the press.