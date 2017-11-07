‘I’m A Celebrity’ bosses have cut their work cut out for them topping last year’s series, which boasted the unlikely flirtation between Carol Vorderman and Joel Dommett, tense rivalry with Martin Roberts and fellow contestant Larry Lamb and the eventual crowning of the nation’s new sweetheart, Scarlett Moffatt.
But with a rumoured line-up that boasts of an array of stars from across different areas of the entertainment world, and the much-awaited TV return of Ant McPartlin, we reckon they just might manage it.
As we start counting down the days until the new series, here’s everything you need to know about it...
When does the new series start?
ITV has confirmed that ‘I’m A Celebrity’ will be launching two weeks later than usual, with the first episode of the new series airing on ITV on Sunday 19 November at 9pm.
Who are the contestants?
As always, ITV is keeping the line-up pretty close to its chest, but that hasn’t stopped a few potential cast members from slipping through the net, with their names leaking to the press.
Among the rumoured contestants this year are former ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ cast member Lauren Goodger, rugby star Ben Cohen, ‘Coronation Street’ actress Jennie McAlpine, footballer’s wife Rebekah Vardy, soap actor Jamie Lomas, and The Saturdays singers Frankie Bridge and Vanessa White.
Also tipped to be headed Down Under are Love Islanders Mike Thalassitis and Jonny Mitchell, tennis champ Boris Becker and ex-England manager Sam Allardyce.
While they are all potential candidates, stars thought to have turned down offers include TV personality Piers Morgan, soap queen Julie Goodyear, activist Heather Mills, former footballer Jamie Carragher and ‘Changing Rooms’ star Carol Smillie.
Will Ant and Dec be back to present?
There has been much speculation about whether or not Ant McPartlin would be back to present the 17th series following his recent stint in rehab.
ITV is yet to confirm his involvement, but they strongly hinted at it when his voice was heard in a brief teaser clip, in which he and co-presenter Declan Donnelly uttered their ‘I’m A Celeb’ tagline: “Let’s get ready to jungle!”
And what about ‘Extra Camp’?
After rebranding last year, ITV2 spin-off show ‘Extra Camp’ will be back, but this time with a slightly different presenting team.
Gone are Vicky Pattison, Chris Ramsey and Stacey Solomon, and in their place are last year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’ finalists Scarlett Moffatt and Joel Dommett, who join Joe Swash.
Is there a trailer?
Not just yet, but as we mentioned earlier, ITV has shared a short teaser clip on their Twitter page.
What will the celebrities have to contend with this year?
Well, every year at around this time we get rumours of some sort of nightmare for production crew, and this year it’s an apparent invasion of “massive spiders”.
According to the Daily Star, a mix of hot temperatures and rain have led to an influx of eight-legged guests, which isn’t going to be music to the ears of any arachnophobes among this year’s contestants.
Check out our ‘I’m A Celebrity’ page for all the latest gossip about this year’s series.