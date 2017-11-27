I'm A Celebrity's Amir Khan Mocked After Asking If A Woman Has Ever Been Prime Minister

Amir Khan has made one hell of a gaffe on ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ after asking if a woman has ever been prime minister.

The boxer was left red faced after forgetting all about Margaret Thatcher and current PM Theresa May during Sunday (26 November) night’s episode of the ITV reality show.

Fans on Twitter went in on him when he made the blunder after Georgia Toffolo was made the camp’s deputy prime minister in the jungle’s latest switch-up of power.