I'm A Celebrity's Amir Khan Mocked After Asking If A Woman Has Ever Been Prime Minister

Amir Khan has made one hell of a gaffe on ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ after asking if a woman has ever been prime minister.
The boxer was left red faced after forgetting all about Margaret Thatcher and current PM Theresa May during Sunday (26 November) night’s episode of the ITV reality show.
Fans on Twitter went in on him when he made the blunder after Georgia Toffolo was made the camp’s deputy prime minister in the jungle’s latest switch-up of power.
“Has a woman ever become prime minister?” Amir enquired.
As the camp looked at him aghast and laughed, so soon realised his error, although not quite to the full extent.
“Oh, Margaret Thatcher. Shit!” he exclaimed.
It was then up to Rebekah Vardy to break the news to him that Theresa May is currently in power.
A mortified Amir responded: “Oh and Theresa May. Guys, don’t tell no-one that.”
The remark prompted a lot of hilarity on social media:
It is not the first time Amir has copped some flak on Twitter during his appearance on ‘I’m A Celebrity’.
He and Rebekah Vardy were previously branded “irresponsible” for dangerous comments they made about men crying, claiming they believed it showed “weakness”.
One of his old tweets also came back to haunt him, when it was revealed he had claimed going into the jungle was “for has beens” in a post from 2012.
‘I’m A Celebrity’ continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV.