Amir Khan has rubbed ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ viewers up the wrong way, after throwing fellow campmate Iain Lee under the bus in last night’s (29 November) episode.

In the most recent instalment of the ITV show, the group won strawberries and cream for correctly answering a question, with Amir and Iain going to pick up the treat together.

However, once they got there, the boxer proposed scoffing the lot themselves, telling Iain: “I’m having them. I want them, I want to eat them now.”