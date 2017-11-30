All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    'I'm A Celebrity': Amir Khan Lets Iain Lee Take The Blame For Strawberries And Cream Theft, And Viewers Are Not Happy

    Snake emojis at the ready!

    30/11/2017 10:49 GMT

    Amir Khan has rubbed ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ viewers up the wrong way, after throwing fellow campmate Iain Lee under the bus in last night’s (29 November) episode.

    In the most recent instalment of the ITV show, the group won strawberries and cream for correctly answering a question, with Amir and Iain going to pick up the treat together.

    However, once they got there, the boxer proposed scoffing the lot themselves, telling Iain: “I’m having them. I want them, I want to eat them now.”

    ITV/Rex/Shutterstock
    Amir and Iain tuck into their forbidden fruit

    Upon returning to camp, Iain’s guilt got the better of him, and he wound up confessing all to the rest of the disappointed contestants.

    He said: “I have something really horrible to confess. We won the strawberries and cream, I thought it would be really funny to eat them all on my own, I am not joking, I am beyond shame and cannot live with this anymore.”

    ITV/Rex/Shutterstock
    Amir and Iain come clean (while the former is dressed as a cat)

    And despite the whole thing being his idea, Amir let the rest of the camp think it was Iain’s suggestion that they eat the group’s strawberries and cream, which didn’t go down well with viewers, who gave him the full Taylor Swift treatment and branded him a “snake”...

    The current series of ‘I’m A Celebrity’ has been met with a lukewarm response from some long-term fans of the show - including former campmate Gemma Collins - and with many complaining about a lack of drama, we can’t imagine it’ll be too long until producers let the camp find out the whole truth…

    ‘I’m A Celebrity’ airs every night on ITV.

    READ MORE:

    'I'm A Celebrity': Most Memorable Bushtucker Trials
    MORE:uktvuktvrealityI'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!Amir KhanIain Lee

    Conversations