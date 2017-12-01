‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’ bosses revealed a surprise twist in Thursday (30 November) night’s episode, as Amir Khan and Iain Lee won immunity from the first eviction.
Just 24 hours earlier, the duo had left their fellow campers seriously annoyed, by secretly eating strawberries and cream that were supposed to be shared among the group.
But as part of a task undertaken by Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo and Amir, the strawberry-loving comedian and presenter were ruled out of leaving first.
The ‘Fright Club’ twist saw Toff and Amir moved to Snake Rock, which has been decked out with luxury camping gear.
A telephone then rang and they were informed: “Welcome to Fright Club, there are 11 locked picture frames and over the next two days there will be various opportunities to win keys to unlock them and reveal pictures of the campmates.”
Choosing at random, thy unlocked their first picture frame and Iain’s face was revealed.
In a later task, Dennis Wise and Vanessa White earned immunity for another celeb, and it was Amir’s face that was revealed in the picture frame.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, a number of fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the pair’s stroke of luck:
One even suggested they should lose the immunity as punishment:
HuffPost UK has contacted ITV for comment.
The celebrities have now been in the jungle for almost a week and until the arrival of Iain and politician Kezia Dugdale, it had all been smooth-sailing.
Strawberry-gate is, so far, the biggest event of the series and many viewers were left dismayed when Amir let Iain take the blame for eating the sweet treats.