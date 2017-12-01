But as part of a task undertaken by Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo and Amir, the strawberry-loving comedian and presenter were ruled out of leaving first. The ‘Fright Club’ twist saw Toff and Amir moved to Snake Rock, which has been decked out with luxury camping gear. A telephone then rang and they were informed: “Welcome to Fright Club, there are 11 locked picture frames and over the next two days there will be various opportunities to win keys to unlock them and reveal pictures of the campmates.”

ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Let's be honest, these two are never being forgiven

Choosing at random, thy unlocked their first picture frame and Iain’s face was revealed. In a later task, Dennis Wise and Vanessa White earned immunity for another celeb, and it was Amir’s face that was revealed in the picture frame. Perhaps unsurprisingly, a number of fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the pair’s stroke of luck:

#ImACeleb I think Iain & Amir made a deal with producers to eat those strawberries, probably for a fee, & immunity was part of that deal. 🤔🤔🤔 #StrawberryGate #Immunity — Iram (@BespokeBijouxUK) December 1, 2017

Well Karma didn't work ... Iain and Amir both have immunity. How weird was that#ImACeleb — ✨Sue✨ (@Happy_Susie) November 30, 2017

Amir and Iain are immuned from vote off 🤔 ... Right after #StrawberryGate #ImACeleb #SetUp? — Sarah Har (@sarah_walia) November 30, 2017

Having Amir and Iain Lee immune from the public vote off is everything a producer would dream of at the moment. It's far too early for either guy to leave anyway #ImACeleb — MR SUPERPIDGE (@superpidge) November 30, 2017

One even suggested they should lose the immunity as punishment:

Is it just me who thinks Amir and Iain should lose their immunity as punishment? They technically stole food that was meant for everyone #ImACeleb — Lauren Hope (@LozzaHopeXx) December 1, 2017

HuffPost UK has contacted ITV for comment. The celebrities have now been in the jungle for almost a week and until the arrival of Iain and politician Kezia Dugdale, it had all been smooth-sailing. Strawberry-gate is, so far, the biggest event of the series and many viewers were left dismayed when Amir let Iain take the blame for eating the sweet treats.