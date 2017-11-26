Amir Khan and Rebekah Vardy have been branded ‘irresponsible’ by ‘I’m A Celebrity’ fans after they shared some controversial views on men crying.
The pair came in for criticism when said they didn’t like seeing men express emotion, claiming it showed “weakness”.
Their comments came after Iain Lee returned to camp in a tearful state having been put through a hellish Bushtucker Trial.
“I don’t like seeing men cry,” Amir told some of his fellow campmates.
“Me neither but I think it’s important to be able to express your feelings,” Georgia Toffolo replied.
After Amir then admitted he last cried when he was a teenager, Rebekah went on to say: “I hate crying, I feel like it shows weakness.”
Amir replied: “That’s why I don’t do it as well. Show weakness and people walk all over you.”
However, Jamie Lomas was in complete disagreement, saying it was a “problem”.
“As men, we don’t cry,” he said.
Georgia agreed, adding: “Yes, because the stereotypical man doesn’t cry and that’s wrong. That shouldn’t be the case.”
Jamie further expanded in the Bush Telegraph, adding: “It’s not a weakness, it’s a strength sharing your emotions and there is nothing wrong with that. Real men cry.”
It seemed as though viewers were in agreement with him, as they blasted Amir and Rebekan on Twitter:
‘I’m A Celebrity’ continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV.
Useful websites and helplines:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)
- Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk