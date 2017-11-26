Amir Khan and Rebekah Vardy have been branded ‘irresponsible’ by ‘I’m A Celebrity’ fans after they shared some controversial views on men crying. The pair came in for criticism when said they didn’t like seeing men express emotion, claiming it showed “weakness”.

TV/REX/Shutterstock Amir Khan claimed men crying showed weakness

Their comments came after Iain Lee returned to camp in a tearful state having been put through a hellish Bushtucker Trial. “I don’t like seeing men cry,” Amir told some of his fellow campmates. “Me neither but I think it’s important to be able to express your feelings,” Georgia Toffolo replied. After Amir then admitted he last cried when he was a teenager, Rebekah went on to say: “I hate crying, I feel like it shows weakness.” Amir replied: “That’s why I don’t do it as well. Show weakness and people walk all over you.”

ITV/REX/Shutterstock Iain Lee was emotional after the Bushtucker Trial

However, Jamie Lomas was in complete disagreement, saying it was a “problem”. “As men, we don’t cry,” he said. Georgia agreed, adding: “Yes, because the stereotypical man doesn’t cry and that’s wrong. That shouldn’t be the case.” Jamie further expanded in the Bush Telegraph, adding: “It’s not a weakness, it’s a strength sharing your emotions and there is nothing wrong with that. Real men cry.” It seemed as though viewers were in agreement with him, as they blasted Amir and Rebekan on Twitter:

Quite sad hearing someone like Amir talking about men crying in such a way. Such a typical, negative perspective - glad Jamie spoke about mental health issues etc #imaceleb — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) November 25, 2017

I completely disagree with Amir and Vardy. Crying does NOT show weakness! It shows you are HUMAN! ✌🏼 — Bethanyyy (@BethanyFunnell) November 25, 2017

Amir Kahn has a lot to learn! Crying is not a weakness. It shows that you are in touch with humanity. #MansNotWeak #YoureADickheadGetYourselfOutOfThere — Will Roberts (@PixelBeardWill) November 25, 2017

Rebekah Vardy saying that crying shows weakness on prime time TV is ridiculous 🙄 absolute clown. #ImACeleb — Megan (@meganlmccrae) November 25, 2017

Crying is a weakness and Men shouldn't cry?

Wow Amir and Rebekah really are pathetic.

Shame no one stood up to that ridiculous view. #imaceleb — Mitch (@efcmitch) November 25, 2017

Amir's views on men crying are so ridiculous and wrong. It's not weak for a man to show emotion and if people think it is then no wonder there is such a stigma around men's mental health. Toff and Jamie got it spot on! #ImACeleb — Natalie Bamford (@nataliebamf_xo) November 25, 2017

Considering that mental health is being discussed and the stigma around it is being removed. Rebekah Vardy coming out and saying that crying is a weakness is totally irresponsible and incorrect. Someone needs to educate her. #Imacelebrity — Ben Beard (@BenjiBeard84) November 25, 2017

Amir's views on men crying are so ridiculous and wrong. It's not weak for a man to show emotion and if people think it is then no wonder there is such a stigma around men's mental health. Toff and Jamie got it spot on! #ImACeleb — Natalie Bamford (@nataliebamf_xo) November 25, 2017

I don’t believe Amir hasn’t cried for years, and don’t EVER say crying shows weakness In men come on lads that stigma is long gone #imaceleb — Alice Hodgson (@AliceeHodgson) November 25, 2017

A message to Amir Khan, got nothing against him but I just don't agree with the whole crying is a sign of weakness shit! #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/5tKoIcMKVO — Deena 💕 (@D_Mistry93) November 25, 2017

Amir Khan on #imacelebrity MEN CAN’T CRY?! Of course men can cry! What on Earth is that?! Crying is a part of human nature- are men not human bc last time I checked they were! Anyone can cry because it’s an emotion, and if men are emotional then cry! Cry away! 😢 — Hattie (@StanleyHattie) November 25, 2017

‘I’m A Celebrity’ continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV. Useful websites and helplines: Mind , open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393

, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)

offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.) Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk