Amir Khan may have failed to win any stars during Monday (20 November) night’s ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ Bushtucker Trial, but Richard Madeley was on hand to show how it’s done during spin-off ‘Extra Camp’.

Amir and Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo returned to the camp empty-handed when the boxer struggled with his part of the task and opted out before finding any of the keys required to free the ‘Made In Chelsea’ cast member from an underground hole full of creepy-crawlies.

His decision to quit also meant viewers didn’t get to see a full trial take place, which is Richard and ‘Extra Camp’ presenter Joe came in.