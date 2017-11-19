Amir Khan may just be regretting a comment he made about ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ prior to entering the jungle. The professional boxer claimed the ITV reality show was for “has beens” in a tweet sent back in 2012.

Amir was responding to a fan who asked if he would ever appear on the series. “No its for has beens [sic],” he wrote. As viewers saw him officially become one of this year’s contestants during Sunday’s (19 November) launch show, his tweet came back to haunt him, as many people began sharing it on Twitter, including former Queen Of The Jungle Vicky Pattison.

Oh dear... Looks like he had a change of heart... 😂🙈💸 @imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/DLiaM8iHVe — Vicky Pattison (@VickyPattison) November 19, 2017

The tweet has since mysteriously disappeared from Amir’s account. During the launch episode, fans also saw Amir claim to “never having seen” the show before, as he met hosts Ant and Dec. He was later challenged to walk a plank 334 feet up on the roof of a Gold Coast hotel, as the contestants were set their first series of challenges. Completing up this year’s line-up are Boris Johnson’s dad Stanley, comedian Shappi Khorsandi, YouTuber Jack Maynard, footballer Jamie Vardy’s wife Rebekah, ‘Coronation Street’ star Jennie McAlpine, soap hunk Jamie Lomas, Toff from ‘Made In Chelsea’, The Saturdays singer Vanessa White and former footballer Dennis Wise. ‘I’m A Celebrity’ continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV.