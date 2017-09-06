‘I’m A Celebrity’ bosses have reportedly made the decision to axe Chris Ramsey from the presenting team of spin-off show ‘Extra Camp’, after just one series.
Chris was announced as one of four presenters on the ITV2 show last year, alongside former ‘I’m A Celebrity’ winners Stacey Solomon, Joe Swash and Vicky Pattison.
However, following reports producers have decided not to invite Vicky back for a second series, it’s now been claimed that Chris will also not be returning, in what The Sun has branded a deliberate “major overhaul” to the show.
An insider said: “Bosses love the ‘Extra Camp’ format and think it’s a great part of the whole ‘I’m A Celebrity’ package, but they felt it could do with a shake-up.
“Obviously Ant and Dec are always going to be the hosts of the main show, but producers have tended to tinker around with ‘Extra Camp’, changing hosts, tweaking the format and even changing the name.
“Unfortunately Chris is going to be one of those to face the axe, along with Vicky, but bosses very much enjoyed working with him.”
While they didn’t address whether it was his decision to leave, a spokesperson for the Geordie comedian told the newspaper that he would be unavailable in November due to filming a new Comedy Central project, but added: “[Chris] loves the show so will definitely make time to catch up and knows the new team will have a brilliant time like he did.”
HuffPost UK has also reached out to a representative for Vicky Pattison, though when it was first claimed in April that she had been given the boot by bosses, she said on Instagram that “no decisions… at all” had been made about her future on ‘Extra Camp’.
Vicky also said that were she not to be asked back, she would “take it on the chin”.