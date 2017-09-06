‘I’m A Celebrity’ bosses have reportedly made the decision to axe Chris Ramsey from the presenting team of spin-off show ‘Extra Camp’, after just one series.

Chris was announced as one of four presenters on the ITV2 show last year, alongside former ‘I’m A Celebrity’ winners Stacey Solomon, Joe Swash and Vicky Pattison.

However, following reports producers have decided not to invite Vicky back for a second series, it’s now been claimed that Chris will also not be returning, in what The Sun has branded a deliberate “major overhaul” to the show.

ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Chris Ramsey

While they didn’t address whether it was his decision to leave, a spokesperson for the Geordie comedian told the newspaper that he would be unavailable in November due to filming a new Comedy Central project, but added: “[Chris] loves the show so will definitely make time to catch up and knows the new team will have a brilliant time like he did.”

ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Last year's 'Extra Camp' team

HuffPost UK has also reached out to a representative for Vicky Pattison, though when it was first claimed in April that she had been given the boot by bosses, she said on Instagram that “no decisions… at all” had been made about her future on ‘Extra Camp’.

Vicky also said that were she not to be asked back, she would “take it on the chin”.

