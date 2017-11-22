There’s no doubt the eating trials are the best tasks on every series of ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’, and this year it looks like bosses have really stepped things up a gear.

Rebekah Vardy and Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffalo have to eat huntsman spiders as they take on the Bushtucker Trial in tonight’s (22 November) episode of the ITV reality show.

The campers can’t quite believe their eyes when presenters Ant and Dec present them with a dish called critter en croute.