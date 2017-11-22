There’s no doubt the eating trials are the best tasks on every series of ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’, and this year it looks like bosses have really stepped things up a gear.
Rebekah Vardy and Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffalo have to eat huntsman spiders as they take on the Bushtucker Trial in tonight’s (22 November) episode of the ITV reality show.
The campers can’t quite believe their eyes when presenters Ant and Dec present them with a dish called critter en croute.
It is made up of five cockroaches, five crickets, 20 mealworms, one hawk moth and the hunstman spider - all of which are dead and to be polished off between them in just 45 seconds.
“Oh my goodness. Oh my god, I can’t do it,” Georgia exclaims after realising she will have to put the spider in her mouth.
However, proving she is not one to be beaten, the ‘Made In Chelsea’ chows down on the jungle nasty to try and win food for her campmates.
But how many stars will her and Rebekah take back? Find out tonight at 9pm on ITV.