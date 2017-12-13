All Sections
    'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' Voting Stats Reveal Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo Was Always Going To Win

    Go Toff!

    13/12/2017 09:26 GMT

    The voting stats from this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ have been released, and they’re a bit of an eye-opener.

    Made In Chelsea’ star Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo was crowned queen of the jungle when the series came to a close last weekend, and it’s now come to light that the reality star was a firm favourite with viewers from the off.

    Rex
    Queen of the jungle Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo with hosts Ant & Dec.

    In fact, not only did Toff top every single viewer vote (and by some margin) but in the final vote she scored three and a half as many votes (71.41%) as runner-up, Jamie Lomas (18.53%).

    That’s even more impressive when you consider Toff received the most votes for the very first Bushtucker Trial, ’Critter-Cal Rescue.

    That’s in stark contrast to Amir Khan who was an early favourite, but quickly fell from grace after strawberry-gate and claims he bullied fellow campmate Iain Lee..

    Here are the ‘I’m a Celebrity 2017’ voting stats in full:

    Vote 1 - Bushtucker Trial Critter-Cal Rescue:

    Toff - 19.72%

    Amir - 18.09%

    Stanley - 16.06%

    Jack - 13.43%

    Becky - 12.77%

    Jamie - 4.88%

    Dennis - 4.5%

    Vanessa- 4.41%

    Jannie - 3.32%

    Shappi - 2.81%

    Vote 2 - Bushtucker Trial Flushed Out (Becky and Stanley were exempt):

    Amir - 41.64%

    Jack - 17.53%

    Jamie- 12.47%

    Toff - 11.1%

    Dennis - 5.49%

    Vanessa - 4.88%

    Jennie - 3.73%

    Shappi - 3.16%

    Vote 3 - Bushtucker Trial Worst Dates:

    Becky - 22.21%

    Toff - 18.29%

    Stanley - 12.47%

    Jamie - 11.21%

    Amir - 10.39%

    Vanessa - 8.58%

    Dennis - 7.03%

    Jennie - 5.68%

    Shappi - 4.14%

    Vote 4 - Bushtucker Trial The Fright House (President of Croc Creek Iain decided which celebrity from Snake Rock would also complete the trial.)

    Amir - 20.77%

    Iain - 19.23%

    Stanley - 18.68%

    Dennis - 17.73%

    Jennie - 12.54%

    Shappi - 11.05%

    Vote 5 - Bushtucker Trial Temple of Gloom (Becky and Stanley were exempt):

    Iain - 24.51%

    Jamie - 16.88%

    Amir - 15.15%

    Dennis - 11.13%

    Toff - 9.96%

    Jennie - 6.55%

    Kez - 6.11%

    Vanessa - 5.27%

    Shappi - 4.45%

    Vote 6 - Bushtucker Trial The Hole (Stanley was exempt):

    Becky - 22.41%

    Jamie - 16.48%

    Iain - 14.52%

    Amir - 11.29%

    Dennis - 9.95%

    Toff - 8.61%

    Vanessa - 4.95%

    Kez - 4.62%

    Jennie - 4.45%

    Shappi - 2.71%

    Vote 7 - Prime Minister Vote (Iain and Shappi were exempt):

    Stanley - 29.37%

    Toff - 22.04%

    Jamie - 15.08%

    Amir - 10%

    Jennie - 8.6%

    Dennis - 6.5%

    Becky - 4.63%

    Kez - 1.95%

    Vanessa - 1.82%

    Vote 8 - Bushtucker Trial Space Your Fears (Stanley was exempt):

    Iain - 21.86%

    Becky - 14.26%

    Amir - 11.13%

    Kez - 10.3%

    Toff - 8.78%

    Dennis - 8.58%

    Vanessa - 7.76%

    Jamie - 6.55%

    Jennie - 5.91%

    Shappi - 4.87%

    Vote 9 - Bushtucker Trial The Fear Factory (Becky was deemed too unwell to complete the trial):

    Stanley - 30.92%

    Becky - 13.65%

    Kez - 11.61%

    Amir - 8.21%

    Dennis - 7.04%

    Vanessa - 6.45%

    Toff - 6.25%

    Jamie - 4.81%

    Jennie - 4.62%

    Iain - 3.84%

    Shappi - 2.6%

    Vote 10 - Prime Minister vote (Stanley and Toff were exempt):

    Jamie - 24.68%

    Jennie - 16.66%

    Amir - 15.22%

    Becky - 15.22%

    Dennis - 13.3%

    Vanessa - 5.11%

    Kez - 4.55%

    Shappi - 3.35%

    Iain - 1.91%

    Vote 11 - Bushtucker Trial Kiosk Keith’s Refreshment Shack (Becky was exempt):

    Amir - 13.77%

    Toff - 13.61%

    Jamie - 12.37%

    Dennis - 12.22%

    Stanley - 10.7%

    Jennie - 9.17%

    Vanessa - 8.29%

    Iain - 8.17%

    Kez - 7.54%

    Shappi - 4.16%

    Vote 12 - Bushtucker Trial Grot-Holing (Amir, Toff, Dennis and Vanessa were immune):

    Becky - 24.1%

    Jamie - 15.27%

    Jennie - 15.06%

    Stanley - 13.86%

    Iain - 13.85%

    Kez - 10.86%

    Shappi - 7%

    Vote 13 - Vote-off (Dennis, Iain and Amir were immune):

    Toff - 31.51%

    Jamie - 18.47%

    Stanley - 11.28%

    Jennie - 10.77%

    Becky - 10.44%

    Vanessa - 6.34%

    Kez - 6.24%

    Shappi - 4.95%

    Vote 14 - Prime Minister (Jamie and Jennie were exempt):

    Toff - 31.26%

    Dennis - 21.12%

    Becky - 16.31%

    Amir - 15.12%

    Vanessa - 7.5%

    Stanley - 3.46%

    Iain - 2.63%

    Kez - 2.6%

    Vote 15 - Vote-off:

    Toff - 31.82%

    Jamie - 14.36%

    Amir - 9.22%

    Jennie - 8.65%

    Iain - 8.1%

    Dennis - 8.05%

    Stanley - 7.57%

    Becky - 6.06%

    Vanessa - 4.5%

    Kez - 1.67%

    Vote 16 - Vote-off:

    Toff - 33.29%

    Jamie - 11.88%

    Jennie - 11.48%

    Iain - 8.62%

    Amir - 8.57%

    Dennis - 7.24%

    Stanley - 6.96%

    Vanessa - 6.42%

    Becky - 5.53%

    Vote 17 - Vote-off:

    Toff - 38.29%

    Jamie - 11.33%

    Iain - 10.17%

    Jennie - 9.81%

    Stanley - 8.37%

    Amir - 8.36%

    Dennis - 7.69%

    Vanessa - 5.99%

    Vote 18 - Vote-off:

    Toff - 36.78%

    Iain - 14.96%

    Jennie - 11.44%

    Jamie - 10.87%

    Dennis - 10.51%

    Amir - 7.74%

    Stanley - 7.7%

    Vote 19 - Vote-off:

    Toff- 40.55%

    Iain- 21.51%

    Jennie- 12.23%

    Jamie- 9.86%

    Amir- 8.96%

    Dennis - 6.88%

    Vote 20 - Vote-off:

    Toff - 43.49%

    Iain - 21.01%

    Jennie - 14.88%

    Jamie - 11.1%

    Amir - 9.52%

    Vote 21 - Vote-off:

    Toff - 49.49%

    Iain - 19.53%

    Jamie - 15.85%

    Jennie - 15.12%

    Vote 22 - Vote-off:

    Toff - 65.22%

    Jamie - 17.44%

    Iain - 17.35%

    Vote 23 - The Winner:

    Toff - 71.41%

    Jamie - 18.53%

