The next series of ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’ won’t feature Kiosk Keith after he was reportedly fired from the ITV show.
His departure comes amid reports that he was accused of inappropriate behaviour on the set of the ITV show.
Bosses on the series confirmed on Friday night that they have no plans to bring back the Outback Shack’s shopkeeper.
A show spokesperson said: ”[Kiosk Keith actor Raymond Grant] is no longer under contract on the show. There are no plans for him to return this year.”
Fans of the show questioned Kiosk Keith’s whereabouts during last year’s series when he went AWOL during one episode.
Hosts Ant and Dec later announced that he had fallen ill, and was being replaced temporarily by female counterpart Kiosk Kath.
But he eventually returned to the outback shack the following evening for the Dingo Dollar Challenge.
Keith - real name Raymond Grant - is a married father of four who helped build the set of I’m a Celebrity in the Australian jungle.
HuffPost UK have contacted ITV for further comment.
‘I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!’ is expected to return for its 18th series in November.