‘I’m A Celebrity’ bosses have revealed who will be presenting the spin-off show ‘Extra Camp’ this year, confirming that Stacey Solomon, Vicky Pattinson and Chris Ramsey have all been dropped from the show.
Joe Swash will remain a host of the ITV2 show, but he’ll be joined by the reigning Queen Of The Jungle Scarlett Moffatt and Joel Dommett, who finished just behind in second place for the 2017 series.
Sharing her excitement ahead of jetting off to Australia, Scarlett said: “After last year’s Jungle experience which was a dream come true, I can’t believe I’m so lucky to have the dream continue by being part of this amazing show and joining the ITV2 ‘Extra Camp’ team, it’s going to be so much fun.”
Joel added: “I’m unbelievably excited to be going back into the Jungle for ‘Extra Camp’.
“Ever since ‘I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ got me out of there, I’ve been wanting desperately to get back in there. I can’t blooming wait!”
The news comes just one day after Stacey appeared to confirm that she would no longer be part of the show, during an interview with OK! Magazine.
“I’ll definitely miss it loads, but I’m so excited,” she said. “I love watching it from the comfort of my own home, so I can’t wait to see what the show brings. Every year they do something different, so it is really nice.”
Joe also told the mag: “You know, it’s the nature of the beast. It’s the job we’re doing, so we dust ourselves off, don’t we?”
ITV are currently putting the finishing touches to the main show’s line-up and as always, the identities of the celebrities who will be calling the jungle home are top secret.
Among those rumoured to be on the shortlist are Rebekah Vardy and Ben Cohen.