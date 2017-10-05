‘I’m A Celebrity’ bosses have revealed who will be presenting the spin-off show ‘Extra Camp’ this year, confirming that Stacey Solomon, Vicky Pattinson and Chris Ramsey have all been dropped from the show.

Joe Swash will remain a host of the ITV2 show, but he’ll be joined by the reigning Queen Of The Jungle Scarlett Moffatt and Joel Dommett, who finished just behind in second place for the 2017 series.

Sharing her excitement ahead of jetting off to Australia, Scarlett said: “After last year’s Jungle experience which was a dream come true, I can’t believe I’m so lucky to have the dream continue by being part of this amazing show and joining the ITV2 ‘Extra Camp’ team, it’s going to be so much fun.”